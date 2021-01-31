Crown Point teen helps nonprofit expand telehealth access during pandemic

Annes said the program has allowed her not only to give back to those in the community seeking access to health care, but also to grow her skills as a communicator, leader and professional.

The 15-year-old is a member of Crown Point High School’s Science Olympiad team, debate team, student council, gymnastics team and Code Red group, which connects students with medical professionals to learn more about their careers.

Annes said she’s long enjoyed learning about the human body and hopes to pursue a major in neurology after high school.

Annes, like many students this year, is participating in at-home learning this semester due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The sophomore said she started her year in person on a hybrid, two-day-a-week in-person model, but transitioned to learning entirely from home as community spread of COVID-19 increased this winter.

She said her own decision to stay home has further heightened the importance she sees in providing telehealth-capable devices to those who need it most.