CWI Adult Learning Centers offer free high school equivalency prep

The Center of Workforce Innovations Adult Learning Centers are offering classes this fall to help students prepare for the high school equivalency exam.
Using CARES Act funding, the state has waived fees for all eligible Hoosier students seeking to take the HSE through the end of the year.
CWI Adult Learning Centers are offering preparation in math, reading, English and writing in basic courses designed for exam preparation.
The centers also offer more advanced courses for those looking to further their job opportunities, Adult Education Manager Kitty Meyer said in a news release.
“We offer free classes to help our students prepare for the high school equivalency exam,” Meyer said. “The HSE exam, which used to be called GED, provides Hoosiers with the high school diploma requirements they need for many available jobs.”
CWI operates 15 Adult Learning Centers across Northwest Indiana and collaborates with schools and programs in East Chicago, Hammond, Merrillville and Michigan City.
In the pandemic, HSE preparation classes are being offered in person at the Hammond and Portage WorkOne centers and remotely through all centers via Zoom.
“Some students want to conduct their classes in person,” Meyer said. “We understand and support that choice. We also use technology to provide remote learning so that the current pandemic does not have to stop students who have dreams. In-person is somewhat limited, but we’re constantly working to expand our options.”
The Adult Learning Centers’ team conducts a skill assessment for each student to gauge what is needed to successfully complete the HSE. An introductory test assesses students basic math and English skills.
Students are encouraged to dedicate 12 to 15 hours a week to their studies and are generally expected to complete the preparation classes in two to three months, Meyer said.
“Some people feel out of place in a learning environment,” Meyer said. “Our teachers are enthusiastic and dedicated to helping make you feel comfortable and confident.”
In addition to HSE preparation, the CWI Adult Learning Centers also offer MedCerts and SERV Safe programs allowing students to pursue education in medical fields or in food handling.
CWI Adult Learning Centers offer MedCert classes — preparing students for certifications in dental and medical assisting, office administration, veterinary assisting and more — for free.
SERV Safe certifications include food, alcohol, allergens and workplace environment.
The CWI centers also provide English Language Learner classes.
“In our diverse communities, we don’t want language to be a barrier,” Meyer said. “We can help students learn and understand English so that they can find a job and improve themselves.”
More information about CWI Adult Learning Centers is available by contacting Adult Education Assistant Manager John Schlatter at 219-462-2940 ext. 1040 or jschlatter@cwicorp.com.
Information is also available by visiting www.cwicorp.com/adult-learning-center or www.facebook.com/adulteducationnwi.
