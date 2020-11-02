CWI Adult Learning Centers offer free high school equivalency prep

The Center of Workforce Innovations Adult Learning Centers are offering classes this fall to help students prepare for the high school equivalency exam.

Using CARES Act funding, the state has waived fees for all eligible Hoosier students seeking to take the HSE through the end of the year.

CWI Adult Learning Centers are offering preparation in math, reading, English and writing in basic courses designed for exam preparation.

The centers also offer more advanced courses for those looking to further their job opportunities, Adult Education Manager Kitty Meyer said in a news release.

“We offer free classes to help our students prepare for the high school equivalency exam,” Meyer said. “The HSE exam, which used to be called GED, provides Hoosiers with the high school diploma requirements they need for many available jobs.”

CWI operates 15 Adult Learning Centers across Northwest Indiana and collaborates with schools and programs in East Chicago, Hammond, Merrillville and Michigan City.

In the pandemic, HSE preparation classes are being offered in person at the Hammond and Portage WorkOne centers and remotely through all centers via Zoom.