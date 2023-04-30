Donors to Purdue University Northwest lifted the university’s one-day fundraising total to a record level during PNW’s 10th annual Day of Giving.

PNW raised more than $2.85 million April 26 from more than 1,895 donations in 24 hours.

“This is the highest one-day total amount raised in the history of Purdue Northwest. We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the enthusiastic response of our community,” said Lisa Goodnight, vice chancellor of Institutional Advancement.

“Day of Giving brings together PNW alumni, leading businesses and charitable organizations, friends to the university from all over the world, and our own students, faculty and staff to invest in PNW’s mission to transform lives and Northwest Indiana. We sincerely thank all those who took the time to contribute a gift.”

PNW ranked fourth among 77 participating units in the Purdue system for total gifts received. The university was ninth among participating units in total dollars raised. These achievements awarded bonus money to PNW. Participation in PNW’s Day of Giving increased by 34% from 2022, Goodnight said.

Gifts to PNW support student scholarships, academic programs, Pride athletics, student organizations and other strategic initiatives.

The highlights

Gifts of any size make a difference in supporting PNW students and programs. The growth in participation is one of the major achievements of Day of Giving. In addition, key partners to the university made contributions that will have lasting effect on PNW and its students. Among the notable highlights:

● An anonymous donor made a $1.7 million estate gift.

● The NiSource Charitable Foundation provided generous support for the Summer INnovation Makers Camp.

● BP provided support to fund new summer camp programming in the PNW College of Engineering & Sciences, as well as STEM on the Road programming that promotes STEM education at area K-12 schools.

● An anonymous gift to support the student emergency fund in the PNW College of Nursing.

● Through the generosity of Jeff and Shawn Strack, two endowed scholarships were established: one for the College of Business and one for PNW student-athletes.

● PNW Athletics continued its participation streak with 743 gifts and an increase of 65% over the previous year.

● Lakeshore Public Media provided support to the Communication and Creative Arts program.

● Urschel Laboratories Inc. and its employees continued a longstanding relationship of supporting the Purdue Northwest Sinai Forum.

● The McMillan Family Foundation made a gift to the Sinai Forum. Stewart McMillan, whose support to the PNW Design Studio and other upgraded facilities and student workspaces has made a significant difference to students, is one of three 2023 inductees to the PNW Alumni Hall of Fame.

For more information about supporting PNW, visit pnw.edu/giving.