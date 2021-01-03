'Day to day': Here's how Hanover educators say they kept schools open this fall

“Everyone is working together,” Kepshire said. “Our students have not bucked us along the way and just flat out said ‘I’m not doing this.’ They’ve worn their masks. They’ve socially distanced. They’re working with us.”

At the end of the first quarter, families were given the option to switch their preferred learning style, moving from e-learning to in-person instruction or vice versa.

In the second quarter 87% opted for in-person learning, and when students return from winter break, the district will be up to 89%.

Hanover educators say they have adapted along the way as they’ve learned what works and what doesn’t in the pandemic.

When community positivity rates and subsequent close-contact quarantines began to rise across the Region, Kepshire said administrators quickly realized the school cafeteria proved to be a frequent source of close contacts students frequently removing their masks to eat. The principal said she was in the cafeteria last week restructuring seating to provide even more space for students when the return from winter break.

School leaders also responded to feedback from students quarantined early in the semester by improving communication and work expectations while students work temporarily from home.