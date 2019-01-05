PORTAGE — Qualifying Portage Township residents interested in filling a vacancy on the Portage Township School Board have until 5 p.m. Thursday to submit an application.
The board is seeking a replacement for Jessica Bailey, who resigned to take the office of Porter County clerk.
All applicants must submit a notice of their interest in writing to School Board President Andy Maletta.
The notice of interest may include a resume, education, community involvement, specific community involvement related to education, any experience in handling or administering large budgets, vision for education, experience in establishing policies and procedures, past leadership positions and any other relevant information.
The board will review all candidates during a public meeting to be held following the 5 p.m. board meeting on Jan. 14. Each candidate will be called to schedule a specific time for the interview.
Letters should be sent to Portage Township School Board, c/o Rhame & Elwood, 3200 Willowcreek Road, Suite A, Portage, IN 46368 or pts@rhameandelwood.com