Debra Howe to serve as interim Tri-Creek superintendent

LOWELL — A former school official is returning to lead the Tri-Creek School Corp. amid allegations of "grooming" behavior levied against the district's current superintendent, who remains on administrative leave.
Debra Howe was named to serve as interim superintendent Wednesday by the Tri-Creek school board in a unanimous vote.
Howe served as superintendent of the district from 2011 to 2018, and her consulting firm, Howe and Associates Consulting, LLC, was recently selected to conduct a climate culture analysis for the school district.
The interim school leader will be on-site three days a week, but on-call in the event of an emergency. Her term is expected to last three months, School Board President Douglas Ward told The Times.
The appointment is effective Monday.
"We considered four candidates for the position. She was by far the best candidate; what we were looking for," Ward said when asked if Howe's appointment is ethical, given her firm is conducting an analysis for the district.
"We were looking for somebody who understood the corporation. It's only for three months ... part of it, we hesitated to hire somebody from the outside just because it's just the three months."
Howe's appointment comes as the district's current superintendent, Rod Gardin, remains on leave after an anonymous letter was sent to the school district that drew attention to observed interactions between Gardin and students, according to a previous Times report.
An internal investigation conducted found no evidence of sexual misconduct against Gardin, school officials have said.
Gardin remains on administrative leave, and the board is unsure how long his leave will last, Ward told The Times. The school leader has been on a voluntary, paid leave for nearly a month.
Gardin's attorney, Joseph Curosh Jr., was not immediately available for comment.
While Howe's appointment is in place until the end of the school year, Ward noted there are provisions that could allow the term "to go forward."
The interim leader told The Times she is "honored" the board had faith in her.
"I'm hopeful that I can just help them finish out the year," Howe said.
When it comes to her consulting firm working on a climate and culture analysis while she serves as the interim superintendent, Howe said "there's really no conflict."
"Whenever I was a new superintendent to a district, I would take an inventory of where people were to help them move forward," Howe said.
"The board, knowing that this is an unusual year with COVID, and everything, wanted to make sure folks are OK, and what they might have ideas of to help us move forward."
Howe added there has been stress in the district due to the COVID-19 pandemic, noting the allegations against Gardin have added to that stress.