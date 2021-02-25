Debra Howe to serve as interim Tri-Creek superintendent

LOWELL — A former school official is returning to lead the Tri-Creek School Corp. amid allegations of "grooming" behavior levied against the district's current superintendent, who remains on administrative leave.

Debra Howe was named to serve as interim superintendent Wednesday by the Tri-Creek school board in a unanimous vote.

Howe served as superintendent of the district from 2011 to 2018, and her consulting firm, Howe and Associates Consulting, LLC, was recently selected to conduct a climate culture analysis for the school district.

The interim school leader will be on-site three days a week, but on-call in the event of an emergency. Her term is expected to last three months, School Board President Douglas Ward told The Times.

The appointment is effective Monday.

"We considered four candidates for the position. She was by far the best candidate; what we were looking for," Ward said when asked if Howe's appointment is ethical, given her firm is conducting an analysis for the district.