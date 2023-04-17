Dennis Rittenmeyer, former president of Calumet College of St. Joseph and a community leader for a variety of organizations and causes, died April 13, the college announced.

Rittenmeyer’s career in higher education spanned four decades. He received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Western Michigan University and his doctoral degree in higher education administration from Michigan State University.

Rittenmeyer became president of Calumet College of St. Joseph in 1987 after serving in a variety of roles at other colleges and universities. He would remain at the Whiting college for 24 years, becoming the longest-serving college president in Indiana.

"This was a role he was born to play," the college said in its announcement of his death.

The college said Rittenmeyer arrived at a time of financial crisis. He successfully restored the college’s financial stability and led it to an enrollment increase of nearly 500 students, expanding educational programs from associate’s degrees only to bachelor’s and master’s degrees. A capital campaign allowed creation of an endowment fund to aid the institution's continued growth.

The college established an athletic program in 1999 and built a $3.5 million student athletic center — the first new building in the college’s history — in 2009. The new center was named the Dennis & Leslie Rittenmeyer Athletic Center in honor of their devotion to the college.

“President Rittenmeyer was a transformative leader and through his tireless work he ensured that the college would flourish and change the lives of thousands of students,” said the Very Rev. Jeffrey Kirch, provincial director of the Missionaries of the Precious Blood, the sponsoring order of the college.

Rittenmeyer's activity in the Northwest Indiana community included leadership roles in organizations including the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority, Quality of Life Council, Shared Ethics Committee, the Lake Area United Way, Tri-City Mental Health Center and One Region.

He served nearly 10 years as the volunteer president of the Lake County Regional Bus Authority, and in 2009 was honored by Gov. Mitch Daniels with the Distinguished Hoosier Award for his efforts on behalf of public transportation in Northwest Indiana.

Cal Bellamy, a long-time colleague, said, “Dennis was a close friend of many years, a man dedicated to the highest principles and a positive force for good in so many ways.”

Dennis Rittenmeyer is survived by his wife, Leslie, and children Nicole Rittenmeyer, Kristin Rittenmeyer, Jeni Bonjean, Maggie (Henrik Essunger) Bonjean and Adam (Jen Leslie) Bonjean, along with 12 grandchildren.

The family wishes that memorials be made to Calumet College of St. Joseph, 2400 New York Ave., Whiting, IN 46394, or online at www.ccsj.edu/donate.