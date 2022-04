Deputy prosecutor selected to lead Lake County's new High Tech Crime Unit

CROWN POINT — A long-serving deputy prosecutor has been named head of Lake County's new High Tech Crime Unit.

Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter announced Monday he's chosen Deputy Prosecutor Edgar Rodriguez to lead a comprehensive effort to obtain evidence from computers, cameras, laptops, tablets, cell phones and other electronic devices for use in criminal cases.

"His understanding of what we do as prosecutors, coupled with his innate ability to excel in all that he does, makes him the ideal choice moving forward," Carter said.

The High Tech Crime Unit is a partnership between the prosecutor's office and Purdue University Northwest focused on finding and extracting digital evidence in connection with investigations involving murder, robbery, drug distribution and other violent crimes.

Altogether, 10 counties across the state are setting up similar units after the 2021 Indiana General Assembly authorized $6 million for the effort, which is based on similar, successful forensic technology units already operational in Tippecanoe County, in partnership with Purdue University, and in St. Joseph County, with assistance from the University of Notre Dame.

Carter said Rodriguez's experience in many different areas of the prosecutor's office, including work with the Lake County Drug Task Force and Lake County Metro Homicide Unit, has prepared him to lead technology-based investigations.

"For this particular role with the High Tech Crime Unit, we believe it is critical that we continue to forge a solid partnership with law enforcement and Rodriguez will continue to do just that," Carter said.

Students at the PNW campus also will play a key role in the unit's investigations while gaining hands-on training in the latest technology used by law enforcement, new research skills and experience solving actual crimes in Lake County.

"PNW has significant expertise in a number of areas needed to do thorough investigations and to probe new directions in research and investigations with the prosecutor’s office. We look forward to availing the expertise of our faculty in this endeavor and having our students assist in developing new avenues of research," said PNW Chancellor Thomas Keon.

