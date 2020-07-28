Discovery Charter School to open virtually for first 9 weeks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORTER — Discovery Charter School in Porter is announcing plans to reopen virtually this school year with weekly opportunities for onsite experiences.

Discovery is the latest in a growing number of Indiana schools opting to begin their school year with virtual instruction.

Under Discovery's plan, teachers will lead students through daily live instruction for the first nine weeks of the school year.

Lessons delivered by Discovery Charter School teachers will be offered in a live setting, but will be recorded so families can access the instruction at a later time.

All students at the K-8 charter school will have scheduled virtual small group check-ins and are invited to participate in weekly onsite activities, such as hikes on the school's trail, outdoor art class and library book exchanges.

Discovery Superintendent Ernesto Martinez said these in-person experiences will be staggered throughout the week by grade level to maintain distance between students.

Recommended guidance from local health officials, such as the use of personal protective equipment, will be followed.

Students may opt out of the in-person opportunities and those showing signs of illness are encouraged to stay home.