District 215 hires Spanish language interpreter and family outreach specialist

LANSING — About 20% of the high school students in District 215 in 2019 spoke Spanish at home, data showed.

Officials said communicating with those families, both online and in person, was a top priority for the district, which covers Lansing, Calumet City, Lynwood and Burnham.

Earlier this year, Karina Hernandez-Cazarez was hired to facilitate that process. She is the district's first Spanish language interpreter and outreach specialist.

Before coming to District 215, she held a variety of positions in education, including academic advisor and bilingual recruiting specialist at Governors State University. She also worked to support underrepresented student populations through translations, student mentoring and involvement in equity-focused activities, the district said in a news release.

"In a lot of my previous positions, I had done translation and programming," Hernandez-Cazarez said. "I thought it was very exciting to do that in a very intentional way."

The process of bringing aboard Hernandez-Cazarez began three years ago when District 215 put out its equity statement. "One of the biggest things they wanted to focus on was family engagement," she said.

On the online side, Hernandez-Cazarez has been working to translate major documents such as the curriculum guide into Spanish.

There also is a focus on making sure programming is available to both English and Spanish speakers. This week, an event on how to support students who intend to go to college will be presented in each language on different days.

Hernandez-Cazarez also is making sure resources are available to teachers and staff to communicate with families both in person and via email.

"I'm looking forward to hearing more from parents" to see what kind of programs would be helpful, she said.

Having Spanish interpreters and family outreach specialists is a growing trend among school districts, according to Hernandez-Cazarez.

"I've noticed that it's becoming more popular," she said. "You see it a lot more in states like California. You're starting to see it a lot more in Illinois."

Dr. Rena Whitten, the district's assistant superintendent for student services and equity, welcomed Hernandez-Cazarez's hiring.

"Having a staff member dedicated to translation and family outreach is an important part of the district's continued efforts to increase equity for our students and families," Whitten said in a statement. "Karina is already contributing in vital ways and I am so glad she is a part of the team."

