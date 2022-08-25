 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Donation will transform CPHS baseball, softball facilities

  • 0

CROWN POINT — A $3 million donation will fund an upgrade to the baseball and softball facilities at Crown Point High School that will include brick dugouts, stadium-style seating and new entrances, ticket booths, press boxes, lights, walkways and gathering spaces that will allow spectators to watch a game while eating at picnic tables or sitting on the grass berm beyond the outfield.

The Crown Point Community School Corp. announced the donation Thursday, saying the donor, a CPHS alumnus, wishes to remain anonymous.

“This gift will have an amazing impact on our baseball and softball programs," Athletic Director Bill Dorulla said. "We’re looking forward to watching the project unfold over the next year and creating a great place for our kids to play. Hosting other teams is also going to be a really special experience.”

The design includes elements inspired by Chicago ballparks. The entrance booths recall the old Comiskey Park entrance, and brick walls behind the outfield resemble Wrigley Field’s famous ivy walls, the school corporation said. The outfield scoreboard, vintage-theme light pole banners and iron fencing also are meant to echo classic Chicago baseball stadium features.

People are also reading…

“We’re already seeing some amazing projects throughout the district this year as part of our capital improvements, but this is a whole new level," Superintendent Todd Terrill said. "To have this space for our families to enjoy and to illustrate what a great community Crown Point is, it’s fantastic.”

The school corporation has solicitied bids for the project. The timeline is tentative, it said, but work will likely be completed for the spring 2024 season, and will not impact this year’s home schedule.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 Region teachers among state Teacher of the Year finalists

3 Region teachers among state Teacher of the Year finalists

Jennifer Herold of Eads Elementary School in Munster, Becky Holmen of Yost Elementary School in Chesterton and Erin Parker of LaPorte High School were each named teachers of the year in their home districts, and are now among 25 finalists for the award.

Watch Now: Related Video

French energy giant accused of fuelling Russian bombers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts