Donation will transform Crown Point baseball, softball facilities

CROWN POINT — A $3 million donation will fund an upgrade to the baseball and softball facilities at Crown Point High School that will include brick dugouts, stadium-style seating and new entrances, ticket booths, press boxes, lights, walkways and gathering spaces that will allow spectators to watch a game while eating at picnic tables or sitting on the grass berm beyond the outfield.

The Crown Point Community School Corp. announced the donation Thursday, saying the donor, a CPHS alumnus, wishes to remain anonymous.

“This gift will have an amazing impact on our baseball and softball programs," Athletic Director Bill Dorulla said. "We’re looking forward to watching the project unfold over the next year and creating a great place for our kids to play. Hosting other teams is also going to be a really special experience.”

The design includes elements inspired by Chicago ballparks. The entrance booths recall the old Comiskey Park entrance, and brick walls behind the outfield resemble Wrigley Field’s famous ivy walls, the school corporation said. The outfield scoreboard, vintage-theme light pole banners and iron fencing also are meant to echo classic Chicago baseball stadium features.

“We’re already seeing some amazing projects throughout the district this year as part of our capital improvements, but this is a whole new level," Superintendent Todd Terrill said. "To have this space for our families to enjoy and to illustrate what a great community Crown Point is, it’s fantastic.”

The school corporation has solicitied bids for the project. The timeline is tentative, it said, but work will likely be completed for the spring 2024 season, and will not impact this year’s home schedule.