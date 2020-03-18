Dozens of NWI schools offer free meals amid COVID-19 shutdown

As nearly all of Indiana's K-12 students are being directed to stay home this month to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, dozens of Northwest Indiana schools are offering free food services for families in need.

Most school programs, especially those receiving funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, are setting firm guidelines for food pick-up to maintain government and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-recommended practices for social distancing.

Programs vary by each participating school. Some will distribute meal packages for an entire week on one day. Others are providing daily pick-up opportunities through "grab-and-go" and "drive-thru" style models, limiting the public's access to closed school buildings.

Both breakfast and lunch meals are provided in most settings. Most schools are serving only students ages 18 and under, who must be present at the time of food delivery or pick-up. Be sure to check in directly with your desired school district for any program qualifications or changes.

Did we miss a school distribution center? Email carley.lanich@nwi.com to let us know of an ongoing school food service program.

Here's a look at upcoming food distribution sites in Northwest Indiana schools: