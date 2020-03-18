You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Dozens of NWI schools offer free meals amid COVID-19 shutdown
breaking editor's pick topical top story urgent

Dozens of NWI schools offer free meals amid COVID-19 shutdown

As nearly all of Indiana's K-12 students are being directed to stay home this month to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, dozens of Northwest Indiana schools are offering free food services for families in need.

Most school programs, especially those receiving funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, are setting firm guidelines for food pick-up to maintain government and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-recommended practices for social distancing.

Programs vary by each participating school. Some will distribute meal packages for an entire week on one day. Others are providing daily pick-up opportunities through "grab-and-go" and "drive-thru" style models, limiting the public's access to closed school buildings.

UPDATE: All public schools in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties closed amid coronavirus concern
State agency offering resources for families seeking child care during school closures

Both breakfast and lunch meals are provided in most settings. Most schools are serving only students ages 18 and under, who must be present at the time of food delivery or pick-up. Be sure to check in directly with your desired school district for any program qualifications or changes.

Did we miss a school distribution center? Email carley.lanich@nwi.com to let us know of an ongoing school food service program.

Here's a look at upcoming food distribution sites in Northwest Indiana schools:

Crown Point Community School Corp.

Breakfast and lunch available to free and reduced lunch qualified students.

10 a.m. to noon, March 16 to 20, March 30 to April 9

Crown Point High School, Jerry Ross Elementary School, MacArthur Elementary School, Timothy Ball Elementary School

More info: www.cps.k12.in.us/site/default.aspx?PageType=3&DomainID=1&ModuleInstanceID=1701&ViewID=6446EE88-D30C-497E-9316-3F8874B3E108&RenderLoc=0&FlexDataID=22174&PageID=1

 

Griffith Public Schools

Grab-and-go meals for children 18 and younger

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, March 17-20

Griffith Middle/High School, drive up to Door C, meals will be delivered to car

More info: griffith.k12.in.us

 

Hanover Community School Corp.

Drive-up sack lunches available for each student in car.

8 a.m. to noon, March 18

Hanover Central High School, Door E, drive up via far west entrance.

More info: hanover.k12.in.us

 

Lake Station Community Schools

Grab-and-go meals including a lunch and breakfast

11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday through April 9, excluding spring break March 23 to 27

Edison Jr./Sr. High School at Door A near tennis courts

More info: https://www.lakes.k12.in.us/

 

Merrillville Community School Corp.

Breakfast and lunch distribution will take place at listed school entrances and from buses at park and church locations. Students must be present.

On Mondays, meals will be distributed for three days and on Thursdays meals will be provided for two days.

11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday and Thursday, March 17 to April 9, except spring break March 30 to April 9 and Good Friday

Fieler Elementary, Iddings Elementary, Merrillville High School, Merrillville Intermediate School, Miller Elementary, Pierce Middle School, Rethink Church, Salk Elementary, Stefek Park, Wirtes Park, Wood Elementary

More info: https://www.mvsc.k12.in.us/News/216#sthash.m3Gzcf02.dpbs

 

Michigan City Area Schools

Grab-and-go meal pick-up for week's supply of breakfast and lunch.

7-9 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., March 18, 23 and 30

Barker Middle School, Krueger Middle School, Elston Building, Knapp Elementary School

More info: mcas.k12.in.us/corona

 

Portage Township Schools

One week's worth of meals available each Monday of school closure, excluding spring break

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., March 30 and April 6

Portage High School West, Door F, meals delivered to vehicle door

More info: portage.k12.in.us/health_services/health_news__updates 

 

River Forest Community School Corp.

Five grab-and-go meals, including breakfast and lunch, will be offered to any children under 18 years old.

9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. March 18

River Forest Middle/High School, Door D, Curbside pick-up, children must be in vehicle

More info: rfcsc.k12.in.us/article/210778?org=rfcsc

 

School City of East Chicago

Daily grab-and-go brunch pick-up

10 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday beginning March 18

East Chicago Central High School, Block Middle School, Harrison Elementary, Lincoln Elementary, McKinley Elementary

More info: scec.k12.in.us

 

School City of Hammond

Curbside meal pick-up at participating schools for any child 18 and under. Three meals, including breakfast and lunch, provided on Mondays and two meals, including breakfast and lunch, on Thursdays beginning March 23.

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 18

9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays and Thursday through each week of school closure

Edison Elementary, Franklin Elementary, Harding Elementary, Irving Elementary, Maywood Elementary, Morton Elementary

More info: hammond.k12.in.us

 

School City of Hobart

Five grab-and-go meals available to children ages 18 and under.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays, March 18 to April 8

Hobart Middle School, Liberty Elementary, Early Learning Center, Ridge View Elementary

More info: hobart.k12.in.us/coronavirus

 

School City of Whiting

A week's worth of breakfast and lunches provided each Monday for the number of children in each family.

8 a.m. to noon, Mondays, March 23 to April 6

Whiting Middle/High School, Door 6

More info: whiting.k12.in.us/site/default.aspx?DomainID=4

 

School Town of Highland

Five breakfast and lunch meals every Monday. Students must be present to receive meals.

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays, March 23 to April 6

Johnston and Southridge elementary schools

More info: highland.k12.in.us

 

Tri-Creek School Corp.

Grab-and-go lunch and breakfast item available daily to Tri-Creek students 18 and under

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, March 17 to 20, March 30 to April 10

Lowell High School, Three Creeks Elementary

More info: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1E8E0nkd1e0gUPp9ye9zwzgTKIo6vY6lc8_-2Ah0vpXA/edit?fbclid=IwAR1pSr4nF_5WfuF8vphCgKmfjF7SAPS4OCRVh3sMF8m1317SYMCRSoYefN8

 

Valparaiso Community Schools

Free grab-and-go breakfast and lunches distributed daily to all kids 18 and under.

Students must be present to receive meals. School social workers will provide weekend meal boxes on Friday with item from their pantry.

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, March 17 to April 10

At the parking lot between Thomas Jefferson Middle School and Thomas Jefferson Elementary School

More info: valpo.k12.in.us/apps/pages/meals

 

Gallery: World responds to threat, reality of coronavirus

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts