Dozens of NWI schools offer free meals amid COVID-19 shutdown

As nearly all of Indiana's K-12 students are being directed to stay home this month to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, dozens of Northwest Indiana schools are offering free food services for families in need.
Most school programs, especially those receiving funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, are setting firm guidelines for food pick-up to maintain government and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-recommended practices for social distancing.
Programs vary by each participating school. Some will distribute meal packages for an entire week on one day. Others are providing daily pick-up opportunities through "grab-and-go" and "drive-thru" style models, limiting the public's access to closed school buildings.
Both breakfast and lunch meals are provided in most settings. Most schools are serving only students ages 18 and under, who must be present at the time of food delivery or pick-up. Be sure to check in directly with your desired school district for any program qualifications or changes.
Did we miss a school distribution center? Email carley.lanich@nwi.com to let us know of an ongoing school food service program.
Here's a look at upcoming food distribution sites in Northwest Indiana schools:
Crown Point Community School Corp.
Breakfast and lunch available to free and reduced lunch qualified students.
10 a.m. to noon, March 16 to 20, March 30 to April 9
Crown Point High School, Jerry Ross Elementary School, MacArthur Elementary School, Timothy Ball Elementary School
More info: www.cps.k12.in.us/site/default.aspx?PageType=3&DomainID=1&ModuleInstanceID=1701&ViewID=6446EE88-D30C-497E-9316-3F8874B3E108&RenderLoc=0&FlexDataID=22174&PageID=1
Griffith Public Schools
Grab-and-go meals for children 18 and younger
11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, March 17-20
Griffith Middle/High School, drive up to Door C, meals will be delivered to car
More info: griffith.k12.in.us
Hanover Community School Corp.
Drive-up sack lunches available for each student in car.
8 a.m. to noon, March 18
Hanover Central High School, Door E, drive up via far west entrance.
More info: hanover.k12.in.us
Lake Station Community Schools
Grab-and-go meals including a lunch and breakfast
11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday through April 9, excluding spring break March 23 to 27
Edison Jr./Sr. High School at Door A near tennis courts
More info: https://www.lakes.k12.in.us/
Merrillville Community School Corp.
Breakfast and lunch distribution will take place at listed school entrances and from buses at park and church locations. Students must be present.
On Mondays, meals will be distributed for three days and on Thursdays meals will be provided for two days.
11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday and Thursday, March 17 to April 9, except spring break March 30 to April 9 and Good Friday
Fieler Elementary, Iddings Elementary, Merrillville High School, Merrillville Intermediate School, Miller Elementary, Pierce Middle School, Rethink Church, Salk Elementary, Stefek Park, Wirtes Park, Wood Elementary
Michigan City Area Schools
Grab-and-go meal pick-up for week's supply of breakfast and lunch.
7-9 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., March 18, 23 and 30
Barker Middle School, Krueger Middle School, Elston Building, Knapp Elementary School
More info: mcas.k12.in.us/corona
Portage Township Schools
One week's worth of meals available each Monday of school closure, excluding spring break
11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., March 30 and April 6
Portage High School West, Door F, meals delivered to vehicle door
River Forest Community School Corp.
Five grab-and-go meals, including breakfast and lunch, will be offered to any children under 18 years old.
9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. March 18
River Forest Middle/High School, Door D, Curbside pick-up, children must be in vehicle
More info: rfcsc.k12.in.us/article/210778?org=rfcsc
School City of East Chicago
Daily grab-and-go brunch pick-up
10 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday beginning March 18
East Chicago Central High School, Block Middle School, Harrison Elementary, Lincoln Elementary, McKinley Elementary
More info: scec.k12.in.us
School City of Hammond
Curbside meal pick-up at participating schools for any child 18 and under. Three meals, including breakfast and lunch, provided on Mondays and two meals, including breakfast and lunch, on Thursdays beginning March 23.
11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 18
9 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays and Thursday through each week of school closure
Edison Elementary, Franklin Elementary, Harding Elementary, Irving Elementary, Maywood Elementary, Morton Elementary
More info: hammond.k12.in.us
School City of Hobart
Five grab-and-go meals available to children ages 18 and under.
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays, March 18 to April 8
Hobart Middle School, Liberty Elementary, Early Learning Center, Ridge View Elementary
More info: hobart.k12.in.us/coronavirus
School City of Whiting
A week's worth of breakfast and lunches provided each Monday for the number of children in each family.
8 a.m. to noon, Mondays, March 23 to April 6
Whiting Middle/High School, Door 6
School Town of Highland
Five breakfast and lunch meals every Monday. Students must be present to receive meals.
11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays, March 23 to April 6
Johnston and Southridge elementary schools
More info: highland.k12.in.us
Tri-Creek School Corp.
Grab-and-go lunch and breakfast item available daily to Tri-Creek students 18 and under
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, March 17 to 20, March 30 to April 10
Lowell High School, Three Creeks Elementary
More info: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1E8E0nkd1e0gUPp9ye9zwzgTKIo6vY6lc8_-2Ah0vpXA/edit?fbclid=IwAR1pSr4nF_5WfuF8vphCgKmfjF7SAPS4OCRVh3sMF8m1317SYMCRSoYefN8
Valparaiso Community Schools
Free grab-and-go breakfast and lunches distributed daily to all kids 18 and under.
Students must be present to receive meals. School social workers will provide weekend meal boxes on Friday with item from their pantry.
11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, March 17 to April 10
At the parking lot between Thomas Jefferson Middle School and Thomas Jefferson Elementary School
More info: valpo.k12.in.us/apps/pages/meals