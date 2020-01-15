{{featured_button_text}}
John J. Watkins, The Times

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — A driver was transported to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary on Wednesday morning after crashing into a Duneland School Corp. bus on its morning route.

At around 7 a.m., the driver of a Nissan Sentra traveling north on Meridian Road between Tyson Road and Wollaston Road, just north of U.S. 6 in Liberty Township, struck the bus head-on, according to a news release from the Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department.

Officials say the vehicle crossed the center line to hit the bus that was traveling south toward U.S. 6.

Four students were on the bus at the time, Liberty Township Fire Lt. Matthew Wineland said.

Students on the bus were not injured, but the driver of the passenger vehicle was taken to the hospital by Porter County EMS with "significant injury," according to the release.

The school bus driver was not injured, but was also transported to Porter Regional Hospital in Valparaiso as a precautionary measure, Wineland said.

Both vehicles were "severely damaged" and could not be driven from the scene. Air bags deployed in the Nissan, Wineland said.

Students were transferred to another school bus, according to the release.

The Duneland students were checked out on the scene by Porter County EMS. Duneland school personnel said the students would also be examined by the school nurse, Wineland said.

Meridian Road was closed "for a short time" Wednesday morning between U.S. 6 and County Road 900 North to clear debris from the roadway, Wineland said.

