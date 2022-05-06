 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DUAB conducting public survey on Gary schools

Gary school district close to balancing its books for first time in years

The Indiana Distressed Unit Appeals Board, which oversees the Gary Community School Corp. in place of locally elected school trustees, met in October at the Gary Area Career Center. Gary is close to exiting distressed unit status. 

 Dan Carden, File, The Times

The Distressed Unit Appeal Board, which governs Gary Community School Corp., is releasing a survey to ask the community its priorities regarding management of the district. 

Responses in the survey are anonymous and it is available at in.gov/duab. Results will be used to develop the next manager contract. 

DUAB will also hold a meeting at 5 p.m. May 18 at West Side Leadership Academy, where district manager MGT will present its plan for the next two years. Public comment will be available during the meeting. 

The current plan is for MGT to lead Gary for a final two years, leading to the district exiting distressed unit status. 

Senate Bill 567 designated Gary as a distressed political subdivision in 2018, allowing DUAB to govern the schools. The district has been led by an emergency manager since the state takeover.

The school corporation will no longer be considered a distressed political subdivision if it maintains financial solvency for the two-year period. It also must have a fiscal plan detailing how it will maintain financial solvency for the next five years, meet all other conditions defined by DUAB and have the board determine that it is financially stable.

GCSC regained local control of its special education services in September after nearly a decade of oversight from the Indiana Department of Education.

The district saw higher enrollment in the 2020-21 academic year, bringing the total number of students to 4,445 as of February 2021. For the 10 years prior to state control, GCSC lost 699 students a year, on average.

However, the Indiana Department of Education’s fall 2020-21 transfer report shows that 6,990 students in Gary attended a school outside of GCSC that year. Of the 11,370 students who live in the district boundaries, 61% are at either a charter school or separate private school.

