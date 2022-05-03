Duneland announces 3 teachers of the year

CHESTERTON — Duneland Community School Corp. has announced its teachers of the year.

Becky Holmen was chosen as the Elementary Teacher of the Year. She is a Porter County Education Services teacher serving students at Westchester Intermediate School. She is a fifth and sixth grade applied skills teacher supporting students in a self-contained special education classroom.

During Holmen’s tenure, a formation of a special education parent group was the catalyst for organizing the first Porter County Transition Fair to educate parents and community members about service agencies to help people with disabilities.

Holmen also encourages students to do things independently, such as collecting recycling every week, preparing the cafeteria and watering plants.

She also initiated a Staff Member of the Month program to recognize faculty and staff who have supported students in exceptional ways.

In October 2021, Holmen was recognized as a Kenneth J. Allen Teacher of Excellence.

“I am truly humbled that my colleagues, students and school community consider me to be such an asset to my school and to them,” Holmen said.

Justin Martinson, of Chesterton High School, was announced as the Secondary Teacher of the Year. He teaches German in the World Languages Department.

Following Martinson’s college graduation, he worked in Germany for three years before returning to the U.S. and joining Duneland.

“My career as an educator is an expression of my love for people, for learning and experiencing the world,” Martinson said.

This year, Martinson implemented a curricular framework and assessment structure developed by Tina Hargaden.

Martinson has also been recognized by the Indiana chapter of the American Association of Teachers of German, earning their Rising Star award in 2021. In 2017, he received the Kenneth Allen Teacher of Excellence award.

Danny Dolph, a bus driver for Duneland School Corp., won Employee of the Year. He came to Duneland School Corp. in 2015 after working as a carpenter for Tonn and Blank for 15 years.

“I like to get to know the students, take an interest in their progress in school and enjoy watching them grow,” he said.

Dolph said that driving a school bus is the most rewarding job he has ever had. His supervisor, transportation director Ben Armstrong, said in the six years he has worked with Dolph, he has consistently been a dedicated bus driver.

“Daniel is a driver who is there for his students giving them a greeting when they get on the bus in the morning and bidding them farewell when they get off the bus in the afternoon. He is the type of driver who gets to know his students and does his best to make things a little better for them each day,” Armstrong said.

A 2021 graduate wrote a letter to Dolph at the end of the school year emphasizing that he was a great role model and helped her figure out who she wanted to be.

Each winner received a $500 monetary award from local sponsors. Both the elementary and secondary winners will represent Duneland in the Indiana Department of Education’s statewide Teacher of the Year program.

