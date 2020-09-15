Duneland changing hybrid approach for four-day school week

Duneland's reentry plan says the district, "will make every attempt to move to level three, where 100% of students who selected the in-person model will be in school at the same time, as soon as possible."

The district has been watching others around the state working with their local health departments to remain open, Pettit said.

"This is significant as one of our major concerns five weeks ago was whether we would be able to stay open due to contact tracing expectations," he said.

The district was also concerned how students and staff would respond to personal protective equipment requirements, Pettit said.

"We haven’t had any issues with students and staff wearing masks and taking steps to maintain social distancing whenever possible," he said.

"We look forward to the time when all students and teachers are back in schools," Pettit said. "While not perfect, this is a continued step in that direction."

The neighboring Portage Township Schools announced Monday its middle and high school students will return to school in a hybrid learning model with the start of the second quarter of the 2020-21 academic year.