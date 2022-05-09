Duneland looking to decentralize special education

CHESTERTON — Duneland School Corp. is looking to decentralize special education programs, services and personnel, according to a school board meeting presentation given last week.

Currently, Duneland’s special education program is run through Porter County Education Services.

“Over the next two years, we intend to participate in conversations with the other six PCES districts to decentralize many of the current special education programs, services and/or personnel. We hope these conversations will lead to preserving programs and positions that provide unique student supports that cannot be replicated in individual districts,” Superintendent Chip Pettit said at the school board meeting.

Ultimately, the school corporation is hoping for a model in special education where they employ teachers and staff working in Duneland schools. Currently, PCES employs teachers.

PCES also uses its Special Education Learning Facility, which is self-contained and DSC is hoping to transition away from.

“We believe that students with disabilities should be educated with their non-disabled peers and in general education settings whenever possible,” Pettit said.

SELF is located in Valparaiso and is home to 25 Duneland students with severe disabilities, autism and intensive behavioral needs. It is where all preschool students are evaluated.

Duneland is pursuing adjustments to the current model for implementation in fall 2024. It is hopeful this can be done as part of the PCES interlocal but recognizes there may be a possibility that PCES is unable to make adjustments to the existing agreement.

The school corporation has protected the ability to offer special education services independent of the interlocal as early as the 2024-25 academic year.

The evaluation of the special education program has been ongoing for the last four months with consultant Tamra Kay Ummel. The evaluation consisted of stakeholder input, such as several surveys and focus groups.

At Duneland, 17% of students receive special education services, higher than the national rate of 14%. Of those students, 80% are educated in general education for 80% of the day. They are also performing better academically than state average but not as well as general education students.

All special education personnel are employed by PCES. There are 42 teachers, four speech and language pathologists, two speech and language assistants, 6.5 M-team members and a behavioral specialist. Of the special education employees, 35% are multi-licensed and 19% are on emergency licenses.

According to the presentation, input indicated several positive parts of PCES and challenges in being involved. Some advantages included the ability to share highly specialized services and legal and regulatory support, while some disadvantages included communication and lack of ownership of staff and feeling like outsiders.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.