Duneland names longtime music instructor as next school board member

CHESTERTON — The Duneland School Corp. has named longtime Duneland educator Tom Schnabel as its next school board member.

Schnabel fills Kristin Kroeger's seat after Kroeger announced her resignation in January.

Schnabel will serve the remainder of Kroeger's Jackson Township term, which is up at the end of the year.

The Duneland School Board of Trustees appointed Schnabel for the role on Feb. 6, after interviews with five other candidates.

Those interviews, including Schnabel, were conducted in a public board meeting Feb. 4.

Schnabel brings more than 30 years of experience teaching in the Duneland district.

He served as a strings teacher for the district beginning in 1985, and became director of music in 2010, according to Duneland schools. Schnabel retired in 2017.