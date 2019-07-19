CHESTERTON — Students will be greeted by two new principals this August in the Duneland School Corp.
The district announced this week that Michael Hamacher and Samuel Marshall have been named principals at Chesterton Middle School and Jackson Elementary School, respectively.
Hamacher comes to Chesterton from Portage, where he most recently served for three years as principal of Central Elementary School, according to a Duneland schools news release.
Hamacher carries 20 years of experience in education working as a teacher, coach, athletic director and administrator at the middle and high school levels.
He earned his undergraduate degree in secondary education and a graduate degree in educational leadership from Indiana University Northwest, according to the news release, and is currently pursuing a specialist degree in education through an Indiana State University postgraduate program.
The new Chesterton Middle School principal replaces Mike Megyesi, who resigned after eight years as principal, according to Duneland schools. Marshall will replace Linda Rugg, who resigned her position as Jackson principal after 19 years.
Jackson Elementary's new leader has spent his career with the district — beginning his teaching career at Chesterton High School in 2009 and serving concurrently as part-time dean of students at Westchester Intermediate School since 2015.
Marshall received his undergraduate degree from Western Michigan University and earned a master's degree from Ball State University, according to the news release. He received his building-level administrator licence in 2017.
The district's announcement comes almost a month after the Duneland school board named Chip Pettit, then principal of Crown Point High School, its next superintendent.