Duneland school board approves redistricting plans

The Duneland School Corp. School Board approved a redistricting plan Monday to balance enrollment between Liberty and Westchester Intermediate Schools beginning in the 2023-24 school year.

The plan shifts students in the southern section of Yost Elementary School’s enrollment area to Liberty for intermediate grades (5 and 6) and middle school grades (7 and 8). That school year is when Chesterton Middle School will be closed.

Without redistricting, enrollment would be heavily lopsided, with 934 at Westchester and 688 at Liberty, Assistant Superintendent Robert McDermott said.

The plan will affect 103 students and 90 families.

A 32-member committee with parents and school officials examined a series of scenarios before choosing this option.

In weighing the redistricting scenarios, the committee wanted to minimize changes from current attendance boundaries, factor in travel time, allow for anticipated enrollment growth and factor in demographic profiles, including socioeconomic status, race, special education needs and others.

The redistricting shifts students in the Oak Tree Village, Corlins Landing, Trail Creek, Porter Cove, Golfview Estates and Dogwood Estates subdivisions to Liberty.

A secondary goal of the committee was to increase enrollment at Jackson Elementary School, which feeds Liberty.

Students in the Liberty Farm, Pines Estates, Troon and Long Lake (West) subdivisions will be moved from Liberty Elementary School to Jackson. That would affect 56 students and 45 families in the first year.

Josh Huwig, principal at Yost Elementary School, said he felt the option would fit the best. Sam Marshall, principal at Jackson Elementary School, noted that the problem was that you cannot divide five elementary schools into two middle schools equally.

Elizabeth Brown, a parent volunteer, said the committee was very collaborative in the process. One committee member said she was initially on the fence, as her family would be affected, but concluded the adopted plan is the best option.

During public comment, Susan Rodeck expressed her concerns about the redistricting plan. She said she felt the only way for parents to get involved was to be on the committee and beyond that, it was already a forgone conclusion. She said she expected better from the school board.

In addition to the approval of the redistricting plan, several other subjects were addressed at Monday's meeting.

The district will no longer provide COVID-19 updates at school board meetings, provided nothing significant changes. There were 11 active cases in the past two weeks.

School Board member Brandon Kroft discussed legislation going through the Indiana General Assembly. He said that while a lot of bills at the beginning of the session had a lot to do with education, there will be minimal changes now. He said House Bill 1130 is the only one likely to impact the board, as the bill requires public comment.

However, Kroft said the School Board already allows for public comment, so there will be a limited impact.

The board also approved the purchase of nine buses, with two of them being for students with special needs or disabilities.

