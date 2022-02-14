 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Duneland School Corp. goes mask optional

Chesterton High School

Duneland School Corp. has joined several school corporations in going mask optional. 

 Doug Ross, file, The Times

CHESTERTON — Duneland School Corp. joined Lake Central School Corp. and Valparaiso Community Schools and went mask optional Friday. 

"As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, government officials are recommending face coverings in school settings. DSC will recommend face coverings in alignment with the guidance of government officials. However, face covering usage will be optional," a  message to the Duneland community reads.

The decision was made in consultation with Porter County Health Department, the limited amount of active cases and quarantines, the lack of evidence of an ongoing outbreak in Duneland schools and decreasing cases in the county and state overall. 

"Any staff member or student who wishes to continue to wear a face covering in school is encouraged to do so. DSC supports all school families and employees in whichever decision they make regarding the regular use of face coverings while in Level 1 or 2 of the DSC COVID-19 Response Plan," the message stated. 

Students who test positive must isolate for five days, return on day six if symptoms are improving or asymptomatic and must wear a mask covering for days six through 10. If a student is a close contact and they are vaccinated, they can remain in school masked for 10 days. Unvaccinated students must isolate for five days, return on the sixth day if asymptomatic or symptoms are improving and then must mask for days six through 10. 

Masks still will be required on buses, per federal mandate. 

DSC will continue to use increased cleaning, promote good hygiene, social distance when possible and promote other measures. 

The proposal calls for shifting students in the southern section of Yost Elementary School's enrollment area to Liberty for intermediate (grades 5 and 6) and middle school (grades 7 and 8).

'Masculine poetry': Belgium exhibit shines light on harassment against women

