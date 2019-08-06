CHESTERTON — Weeks after announcing its new superintendent, the Duneland School Corp. has named a new leader to join its administrative team.
Robert McDermott, most recently of the Crown Point Community School Corp., will be the district's next assistant superintendent, the school corporation announced in a news release Monday.
McDermott, a U.S. Air Force veteran, follows former Crown Point High School Principal Chip Pettit as he begins this year as Duneland's new superintendent.
McDermott will leave his role as Crown Point's director of student services and school safety to become Duneland's assistant superintendent.
He has more than 20 years of school administration experience, according to the news release, and has previously served as a principal, assistant principal and director of personnel and labor relations.
McDermott earned a bachelor's and master's degree from the University of Texas at Arlington, according to the release, and also has an educational specialist degree and superintendent licensure from Indiana State University.
He brings experience having served as chairman of the Lake County Safe Schools Commission and as an appointed member of the State of Indiana School Safety Advisory Council, according to the release, and was among the first educators in the state in 1999 to be certified as an Indiana School Safety Specialist.
McDermott served as a security policeman for nine years during his time with the U.S. Air Force.
The Duneland School Corp. voted on Pettit's superintendent contract June 24. A day later, Crown Point schools announced then-assistant principal Russ Marcinek would replace Pettit as its next high school principal.
Administrative changes in the Duneland School Corp. come on the heels of a positive referendum vote this spring to continue funding instructional and support needs throughout the district.
The first day back to school for Duneland students is Aug. 14.