CHESTERTON — Ginger Bolinger, superintendent of Duneland School Corp. for the last 18 months, has announced her intention to retire.
"I am extremely grateful to the board, administrators, teachers, students and community members of the Duneland School Corp. for allowing me the opportunity to serve as your superintendent," Bolinger said in a statement to the School Board.
Her retirement is effective immediately.
Bolinger was hired by the board in May 2017 to replace the retiring superintendent David Pruis. Bolinger came to Duneland from the Madison (Indiana) Consolidated Schools.
Bolinger cited family and health matters that deserve her attention at this time as the reason for her retirement.
"I am proud to have been a part of the growth initiatives that have taken place in our school corporation," she said, adding the board, administrators and teachers are in a very good position to continue work on the districts strategic plans and move forward key initiatives that are in place.
Board President John Marshall praised Bolinger’s tenure as superintendent.
"Dr. Bolinger provided leadership to evaluate many of our programs and to further develop strategic plans for the district’s future. We wish Dr. Bolinger very well in her retirement and the next chapter of her life," Marshall said.
Marshall said no timeline has been set for naming a new superintendent, but the board will consider this procedure in the coming days. Additionally, the board will consider the interim leadership structure and make appropriate announcements soon.
Bolinger was one of 36 applicants when the board used a professional educational search firm to find Pruis' replacement.