Duneland schools to go remote through early January

CHESTERTON — The Duneland School Corporation will begin transitioning students to virtual learning over the next two weeks.

Duneland Superintendent Chip Pettit announced in a letter to families Monday afternoon that students will participate in remote learning through at least early January.

"Due to increasing COVID-19 cases in Duneland school townships and the increasing number of teachers, custodians, bus drivers, food services and/or child care staff in quarantine or isolation, it has become very difficult to effectively staff schools for in-person instruction," Pettit wrote.

Chesterton High School students will move to remote learning on Thursday. All other students will follow with their last day of in-person instruction on Nov. 24 and their first day of remote learning on Nov. 30.

Duneland students are on Thanksgiving break from Nov. 25-27.

Pettit said administrators will monitor information with a hopeful return for all students on Jan. 4.

The Duneland announcement comes just days after Porter County health officials issued guidance for its "Red" level of community spread, limiting the size of in-person events.