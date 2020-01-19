{{featured_button_text}}
Chesterton High School

Chesterton High School

 Doug Ross, The Times

CHESTERTON — The Duneland School Corp. is seeking a new school board member to serve the remainder of the year.

Longtime Duneland board member Kristin Kroeger submitted her resignation effective Jan. 13, a district spokeswoman said, leaving open the position representing Jackson Township.

Kroeger joined the board in January 2013. The seat she filled will be up for election in November.

The Duneland School Corp. is seeking candidates who have lived in the Duneland district for at least one year and currently live in Jackson Township.

Interested candidates must be 21 years or older and have a high school or equivalent diploma. Candidates also must be a registered voter of at least three years and may not hold any other elected office or appointed position while serving on the school board.

Duneland school board president Brandon Kroft is accepting application materials through Jan. 31. Materials can be found on the Duneland School Corp. website and emailed to bkroft@duneland.k12.in.us.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Candidates will be interviewed in a public meeting scheduled for Feb. 4. The district expects to appoint and swear in its new member at its Feb. 6 board meeting. More information is available online at www.duneland.k12.in.us.

Let's celebrate Region teachers:

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Education Reporter

Carley Lanich covers education in Lake County and throughout the Region. She comes to Northwest Indiana from Indianapolis and is an IU-Bloomington grad.