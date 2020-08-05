Duneland superintendent recommends delayed start for consideration of hybrid learning model

CHESTERTON — Duneland School Corp. Superintendent Chip Pettit is recommending a two-week delay to the start of the school year.
In a letter shared with Chesterton families on Wednesday, Pettit said he will bring recommendations to the Duneland school board next week to delay the start of the school year and consider operating in a hybrid or virtual learning environment.
Pettit is proposing that schools start on Aug. 25 rather than the district's originally scheduled date of Aug. 12 to give administrators more time to consider adjustments to the school corporation's DCS Reentry Plan.
The Duneland school board is expected to vote on Pettit's recommendation for a delayed start on Monday. Administrators would then make a determination on Aug. 18 about whether students and staff will return to school virtually or in an in-person hybrid model.
The superintendent said the proposed delay is also driven by "a recent surge in active COVID-19 cases in several DSC schools affecting students and staff," as well as active cases in the townships served by Duneland schools.
The Duneland proposal comes as a number of large Northwest Indiana school districts such as the Gary Community School Corp., Michigan City Area Schools and Portage Township Schools adopted virtual learning plans for the start of the 2020-21 school year.
The School City of Hammond approved plans Tuesday night to operate virtually for the entire fall 2020 semester.
Several districts opting for virtual learning begin their school year next week.
"The DSC school board and administration is reviewing new reopening guidance that is arriving daily from both the state and local health departments," Pettit said in his letter. "We will be utilizing the additional time to observe protocol implemented by other districts for in-person learning."
Pettit's letter said the district is likely to open at either Level 3 or Level 4 in Duneland's reentry plan.
Hammond schools to reopen virtually for first half of year; contact sports suspended for first semester
Level 3 allows families to decide between in-person and remote learning options with a delayed start to the school day and face coverings required throughout the school day. Level 4 is full remote learning.
If opening in person, Pettit said the district will consider hybrid learning schedules, which may see students divided into groups who would spend equal amounts of time learning in person and virtually.
"As stated in our reentry plan, current students and staff will not be able to maintain recommended social distancing under the in-person model," Pettit said. "A hybrid model would allow students and staff the possibility to effectively social distance within the classroom setting."
In Level 3, parents will be able to choose between a hybrid schedule or full e-learning. Duneland families are being asked to submit their preference during registration by Friday.
Extracurricular activities will remain open and begin on schedule while following established safety guidance, Pettit said.
Families with students enrolled in special education or career and technical education classes will receive additional information from their teachers.
Lake Central school board rejects full e-learning proposal, opts for parent choice in reopening plan
"The DSC school board and administration understands and is sympathetic to the scheduling challenges that delay to start of the school year, and uncertainty as to the level in which DSC will open schools, creates for families and staff in planning for child care and work schedules," Pettit said. "While several Northwest Indiana districts have made nine-week or semester designations to move to a remote/virtual model for all students, the DSC school board and administration prefers not to make long-term scheduling decisions that could negatively impact the possibility of providing in-person instruction during the twists and turns we have come to expect during the pandemic."
With the school year pushed back in Pettit's proposal, two weeks of instructional days would be added to the end of the academic year.
The Duneland School Corp. board meets next at 6 p.m. Monday in the Chesterton Middle School auditorium.
Read the superintendent's full letter here:
