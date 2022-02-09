Duneland unveils redistricting plan

In weighing the redistricting scenarios, the committee wanted to minimize changes from current attendance boundaries, factor in travel time, allow for anticipated enrollment growth and factor in demographic profiles including socioeconomic status, race, special education needs and others.
Yet to be determined is whether existing students at Liberty and Westchester can be grandfathered in.
The redistricting proposal calls for shifting students in the Oak Tree Village, Corlins Landing & Trail Creek, Porter Cove, Golfview Estates and Dogwood Estates subdivisions to Liberty.
A secondary goal of the committee was to increase enrollment at Jackson Elementary School, which feeds Liberty.
Students in the Liberty Farm, Pines Estates, Troon and Long Lake (West) subdivisions would be moved from Liberty Elementary School to Jackson. That would affect 56 students and 45 families in the first year, McDermott said.
Transportation Director Ben Armstrong said time spent on a school bus affects the student experience, so he’s happy with the proposed redistricting. “To me, it’s one of the least intrusive when it comes to time on buses,” he said. “I will do my best, when we route things, to make this the least impactful on families.”
Parent volunteer Kim Parks said the committee looked at 32 different options. “Robert (McDermott) took every comment, every scenario that was given to him, mapped it out and showed all the data,” she said, which helped speed the decision.
Board Vice President Alayna Lightfoot Pol said it was helpful to hear from parents who were involved in the process. Making the enrollment equal and equitable was important, she said.
Westchester Intermediate Principal Shawn Longacre said the plan is sustainable and takes growth throughout the district into account.
“We’re excited to get started and to work in these buildings. We’re going to make them the elite in the area and the Midwest. That’s our goal.”
020622-spt-gbk-mun_17
Lake Central’s Nadia Clayton goes to the basket against Highland’s Aaliyah Keil in the fourth quarter at the Class 4A Munster Sectional semifinals on Saturday night.
U.S. Congressman Frank Mrvan, Lake County Assessor LaTonya Spearman, John Carr, Business Representative, IKORCC
"All these economic projects are going to create good union jobs that will deliver a livable wage for workers. Families will be able to make ends meet, and they will see a better future ahead for their communities," Democratic Lake County Assessor LaTonya Spearman said.
U.S. Congressman Frank Mrvan, Lake County Assessor LaTonya Spearman, John Carr, Business Representative, IKORCC
Jim Wieser, Lake County Democrat First Party Speaker talks with U.S. Congressman Frank Mrvan, at left, and Lake County Assessor LaTonya Spearman, right Monday at Carpenters Local Union 1005 in Merrillville as they launch the Indiana Democratic Party’s “The Jobs Tour”, a statewide effort to tout how Hoosier Democrats - not Republicans - are responsible for the bright economic future for families and communities across the state.
020622-spt-gbk-mun_17
Lake Central’s Nadia Clayton goes to the basket against Highland’s Aaliyah Keil in the fourth quarter at the Class 4A Munster Sectional semifinals on Saturday night.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Class 3A Griffith Sectional: Griffith vs River Forest
River Forest coach Colleen Cary keeps a close eye on her team.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Class 3A Griffith Sectional: Griffith vs River Forest
The Griffith Panthers pose for pictures before receiving their sectional trophy from their coach, Ken Anderson.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Class 3A Griffith Sectional: Griffith vs River Forest
Griffith's Marisa Esquivel cries after being recognized for passing 1,000 career points.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Class 2A Lake Station Sectional championship
Andrean celebrates its 66-53 win over Bishop Noll Saturday in Class 2A Lake Station Sectional championship play.
John Luke, The Times
Girls swimming sectional at Valparaiso
LaPorte's Caiya Cooper swims the 500-yard freestyle on Saturday during a girls swimming sectional at Valparaiso High School.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Girls swimming sectional at Valparaiso
Valparaiso's Lindsey Geisler tucks during the diving finals on Saturday during a girls swimming sectional at Valparaiso High School.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Girls swimming sectional at Valparaiso
Chesterton fans root for the Trojans' 200-yard individual medley relay team on Saturday during a girls swimming sectional at Valparaiso High School.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Girls swimming sectional at Valparaiso
Valparaiso fans cheer on the Vikings' 200-yard freestyle relay team on Saturday during a girls swimming sectional at Valparaiso High School.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Hobart wrestling regional
Merrillville's Ruben Padilla, top, controls Portage's Michael Ortega en route to the 132-pound title.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Hobart wrestling regional
Merrillville's Lucas Clement celebrates after he defeated Portage's Tive Delgado for the 138-pound regional title.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Hobart wrestling regional
Portage's Manolo Hood defeated Merrillville's Adrian Pellot in the 145-pound final.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Democratic caucus selects Griffin to fill Mrvan’s vacancy
Michael Griffin embraces his wife Christina on Saturday after he won the Lake County Democratic caucus vote in Highland.
Steve Euvino, The Times
Democratic caucus selects Griffin to fill Mrvan’s vacancy
Dan Berrones, left, and Andre Manzo of the Lake County election board prepare voting machines Saturday prior to the Lake County Democratic caucus in Highland.
Steve Euvino
Lake Central/Merrillville, Boys Basketball
Merrillville's AJ Dixon(50)as Lake Central visits Merrillville Friday in Duneland Athletic Conference action.
John Luke
020522-spt-gbk-cp_11
Merrillville coach Kelly Kretz, right. watches from reacts from the bench as the Pirates extend their lead over Chesterton at the Class 4A sectional at Crown Point on Friday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
2A girls basketball sectional: Andrean vs. Lake Station
Andrean's Tori Allen passes the ball out on Friday during a Class 2A sectional semifinal in Lake Station.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Munster Donuts has scaled back from 24 hour operations
Munster Donuts has scaled back from 24-hour operations because of pandemic and staff shortages.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Munster Donuts has scaled back from 24 hour operations
Jaka Skrtic, a Munster Donuts regular, is assisted by Danielle Strouse.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Last hour of candidate filing
Lake County Board of Elections & Registration Director Michelle Fajman adds names to the list for upcoming the primary election.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Last hour of candidate filing
Carl Weatherspoon Jr. checks a filing list Friday at the Lake County Government Center in Crown Point. He will be running for Democratic precinct committeeman in Gary.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Region digs out
A mail carrier is forced to use the street to make his deliveries Thursday in Hobart.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Region digs out
Sam Doise and his girlfriend, Melinda Aguilera, take their 1-year-old son, Eli Doise, for some fun in the snow Thursday at Festival Park in Hobart.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Region digs out
Sam Doise and his girlfriend Melinda Aguilera take their one-year-old son Eli Doise for some fun in the snow Thursday at Festival Park in Hobart.
John J. Watkins The Times
020322-nws-snow_5
Reed Postma, 10, of Crown Point, shovels the sidewalk in front of his family’s home during a snowstorm Wednesday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
020322-nws-snow_8
Snow covers the decorative planter at Main and Joliet streets in downtown Crown Point on Wednesday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
020222-spt-gbk-mun_13
West Side’s Trinity Barnes goes past Munster’s Akaoma Odeluga to the basket in the second quarter during the opening of the Class 4A sectional at Munster Tuesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
020222-spt-gbk-mun_1
West Side’s Madison Hopkins, Exsencia Cloma and Trinity Barnes celebrate the Cougars 37-36 win over Munster during the opening of the Class 4A sectional at Munster Tuesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
