Duneland unveils redistricting plan

CHESTERTON — Duneland School Corp. now has a redistricting plan to balance enrollment between Liberty and Westchester schools beginning in the 2023-24 school year.

That’s when Chesterton Middle School will be closed.

Assistant Superintendent Robert McDermott introduced the plan to the School Board on Tuesday.

The proposal calls for shifting students in the southern section of Yost Elementary School’s enrollment area to Liberty for intermediate (grades 5 and 6) and middle school (grades 7 and 8).

Without redistricting, enrollment would be heavily lopsided, with 934 at Westchester and 688 at Liberty, McDermott said.

The scenario proposed to the board would affect 103 students and 90 families. “It was by far the smallest impact of all the scenarios we looked at,” McDermott said.

A 32-member committee with parents and school officials examined a series of scenarios before quickly settling on two front-runners, he said.

In weighing the redistricting scenarios, the committee wanted to minimize changes from current attendance boundaries, factor in travel time, allow for anticipated enrollment growth and factor in demographic profiles including socioeconomic status, race, special education needs and others.

Yet to be determined is whether existing students at Liberty and Westchester can be grandfathered in.

The redistricting proposal calls for shifting students in the Oak Tree Village, Corlins Landing & Trail Creek, Porter Cove, Golfview Estates and Dogwood Estates subdivisions to Liberty.

A secondary goal of the committee was to increase enrollment at Jackson Elementary School, which feeds Liberty.

Students in the Liberty Farm, Pines Estates, Troon and Long Lake (West) subdivisions would be moved from Liberty Elementary School to Jackson. That would affect 56 students and 45 families in the first year, McDermott said.

Transportation Director Ben Armstrong said time spent on a school bus affects the student experience, so he’s happy with the proposed redistricting. “To me, it’s one of the least intrusive when it comes to time on buses,” he said. “I will do my best, when we route things, to make this the least impactful on families.”

Parent volunteer Kim Parks said the committee looked at 32 different options. “Robert (McDermott) took every comment, every scenario that was given to him, mapped it out and showed all the data,” she said, which helped speed the decision.

Board Vice President Alayna Lightfoot Pol said it was helpful to hear from parents who were involved in the process. Making the enrollment equal and equitable was important, she said.

Westchester Intermediate Principal Shawn Longacre said the plan is sustainable and takes growth throughout the district into account.

“We’re excited to get started and to work in these buildings. We’re going to make them the elite in the area and the Midwest. That’s our goal.”

