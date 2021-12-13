Duneland working on redistricting plan

CHESTERTON — A committee is working on drafting new district boundaries for the 2023-24 school year, when Chesterton Middle School is closed.

The Enrollment Equity Committee, as it’s called, has 32 parents, representing every school except Chesterton High School. The aim is to get a balanced number of students between Liberty Middle School and Westchester Middle School.

So far, the committee has eliminated two scenarios. The committee will keep working through the process until there are just one or two scenarios left to propose to the School Board.

A parent at last week's Duneland School Board meeting asked what enrollment equity means. Simply put, member Ronald Stone said, it’s redistricting.

Superintendent Chip Pettit said the current boundaries would result in sending 600 students to Liberty and over 900 to Westchester.

“Right now we feel the Westchester kids would be getting the short end of the stick because of more kids going after fewer opportunities,” he explained.

“There will be two bands, two track teams” and so forth, so the administration wants to provide students at both school an equal chance for participation.