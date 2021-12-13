Duneland working on redistricting plan

CHESTERTON — A committee is working on drafting new district boundaries for the 2023-24 school year, when Chesterton Middle School is closed.
The Enrollment Equity Committee, as it’s called, has 32 parents, representing every school except Chesterton High School. The aim is to get a balanced number of students between Liberty Middle School and Westchester Middle School.
So far, the committee has eliminated two scenarios. The committee will keep working through the process until there are just one or two scenarios left to propose to the School Board.
A parent at last week's Duneland School Board meeting asked what enrollment equity means. Simply put, member Ronald Stone said, it’s redistricting.
Superintendent Chip Pettit said the current boundaries would result in sending 600 students to Liberty and over 900 to Westchester.
“Right now we feel the Westchester kids would be getting the short end of the stick because of more kids going after fewer opportunities,” he explained.
“There will be two bands, two track teams” and so forth, so the administration wants to provide students at both school an equal chance for participation.
The creation of two new middle schools is part of the long-term capital improvements approved by the board earlier this year. Gibraltar Design President Jim Thompson gave the board and the public an update on those plans.
Yost Elementary School is being replaced with a new building. Gilbraltar and school officials have looked at traffic patterns, including for walkers and parents dropping them students. Buses will be on the other side of school. “Between now and the first couple of months we need to further refine this,” Thompson said.
Thompson showed preliminary exterior concepts. Choosing exact brick colors and other finishing touches will happen months from now.
“We like sloped roofs, a building that is a good neighbor” by being attractive, he said. “Fifteen, 20 years from now we will still say that is an attractive building.”
“It’s pretty obvious where the entry is,” Thompson said. That helps direct visitors to the appropriate doorway. Extensive use of glass for the main entrance makes it more attractive and welcoming. “We try to keep the entry elegant, timeless,” he said.
At Westchester, Thompson’s team is still deciding how wide sidewalks need to be for the number of walkers and others.
At Liberty, the entryway has changed to the west side of the building for grades 7 and 8.
At existing schools, the current design influences the design of the addition as the look is refreshed.
“We have some more engineering, a lot of work to do,” Thompson said. That work is about 50% done. He promised updates at future board meetings.
In other business, the board granted raises of 75 cents per hour — a 6% increase — for hourly employees who don’t have benefits. “The school corporation, like many employers, has struggled to attract and maintain employees,” Pettit said.