Exploration opportunities

The Dunes Learning Center has other programs for exploring the park’s ecosystem:

Frog in the Bog

For grades four through six, this is a three-day, two-night program combining discovery, adventure, and fun with math, science and social studies that meet state and national curriculum requirements. Students explore the natural and cultural history of the dunes and the biological diversity of the southern Lake Michigan region.

Winter Ecology in the Dunes

For grades four through nine, this two-day residential program includes introductory visits in the schools to prepare for exploring winter adaptations of plants and animals in the Indiana Dunes.

DuneScopes

High school students participate in this one-day experience using hands-on, higher-level thinking about climate change and its effects on the Great Lakes region. It may include water and species monitoring, wetland/prairie restoration or other topics.

Science Olympiad Team Training Camp

Funded by ArcelorMittal, this program helps middle schoolers prepare for their local, regional and national Science Olympiad competitions.

All programs have a tuition fee, thought grants and scholarships are available.

To learn more about Dunes Learning Center programs visit duneslearningcenter.org.