Dye Foundation to give 250 scholarships to NWI seniors; here's how to apply
The Jim and Betty Dye Scholarship Program is seeking applicants for its 2020 scholarships.

The foundation will award scholarships to 250 students this year in the amount of $1,500 each per semester for up to four years, James R. Dye said.

Seniors attending school in Lake, Newton, Porter and Jasper County high schools are eligible to apply by March 1.

The foundation seeks applicants with a minimum 3.25 grade point average, or a minimum 1200 SAT score or 25 ACT score.

Students must attend one of six universities beginning in fall 2020 to receive a Dye scholarship. Those universities include Indiana University Bloomington; Purdue University West Lafayette; IU Northwest; Purdue Northwest; Indiana University — Purdue University Indianapolis; and Ball State University.

Dye said the program sponsors about 580 students currently in school studying careers in everything from architecture and engineering to nursing, veterinary science, business administration and more.

The scholarship program, in its 27th year, carries the name of Dye's father, James W. Dye, who died last fall.

"My father was extremely invested in the community, and he came to the conclusion the best way to give back to the community is through their youth with the hopes they'll aspire to come back to Lake County or Northwest Indiana with their knowledge for the benefit of the community," Dye said.

It's not a requirement of the scholarship, but Dye said, in addition to providing relief to student debt, encouraging those students to return to Northwest Indiana is a major goal of the scholarship program.

"If jobs are available, they'll come back and contribute to the community," Dye said.

More information on the scholarship program, along with information about how to apply, is available online at www.dyescholarships.org.

