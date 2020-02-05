Dye Foundation to give 250 scholarships to NWI seniors; here's how to apply

The Jim and Betty Dye Scholarship Program is seeking applicants for its 2020 scholarships.

The foundation will award scholarships to 250 students this year in the amount of $1,500 each per semester for up to four years, James R. Dye said.

Seniors attending school in Lake, Newton, Porter and Jasper County high schools are eligible to apply by March 1.

The foundation seeks applicants with a minimum 3.25 grade point average, or a minimum 1200 SAT score or 25 ACT score.

Students must attend one of six universities beginning in fall 2020 to receive a Dye scholarship. Those universities include Indiana University Bloomington; Purdue University West Lafayette; IU Northwest; Purdue Northwest; Indiana University — Purdue University Indianapolis; and Ball State University.

Dye said the program sponsors about 580 students currently in school studying careers in everything from architecture and engineering to nursing, veterinary science, business administration and more.

The scholarship program, in its 27th year, carries the name of Dye's father, James W. Dye, who died last fall.