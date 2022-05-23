Dyer student first female bass trombonist in Carnegie Hall's national youth ensembles

DYER — A Region student will be the first female bass trombonist to join Carnegie Hall’s national youth ensembles.

Calleigh Riordan, a freshman at Lake Central High School, was accepted into NYO2, one of Carnegie Hall’s three ensembles for youth along with the National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America (NYO-USA) and NYO Jazz.

NYO2 was created in 2016 and brings together young American instrumentalists ages 14 to 17 for summer orchestral training. The program runs in conjunction with NYO-USA’s annual summer residency at Purchase College through the State University of New York.

The students will also travel to Miami Beach, Florida, for a five-day residency in partnership with the New World Symphony.

Following the residency, NYO-2 will perform in August at Carnegie Hall. Tickets are available online.

Riordan did not expect to make it into NYO-2. This was her second time applying to the program, but she was designated as an alternate last year.

“I was really happy. I got the phone call from my dad and went downstairs and told my mom I made it. I really didn’t think I was going to,” Riordan said.

Riordan has been playing trombone for approximately eight years and was influenced by her family. Her father, Timothy Riordan, teaches trombone at Northern Illinois University.

“I always knew I was going to (play). I wanted to, of course,” Riordan said.

She is not only involved with trombone through her family but also attends the Merit School of Music and is part of the Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra.

Through the Merit School of Music, Riordan is involved with The Bone Rangers, an ensemble of four high school-aged trombonists that compete.

The field of trombone is very male-dominated. According to a study from Quartz at Work, of 2,438 full-time musicians in several major orchestras, there were no women among the trombonists.

For Riordan, it makes her feel extremely lucky. Not only is she the first female, she is one of two in Indiana. In addition, there is only one bass trombone spot in the entire orchestra, which consists of 81 young musicians.

“I shouldn't feel as lucky as I do because I worked really hard for it. But I am so grateful, and I am really, really happy. I am over the moon,” Riordan said.

At the Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra, Riordan said everybody she knows applies. She worked really hard for it, she said.

While Riordan is not sure what she wants to do after high school, she knows music will always be part of her life and that she cannot live without it.

