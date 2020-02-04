Dyer student pursues passion for performing at The Chicago Academy for the Arts

CHICAGO — Every morning for Ethan Radaza begins with a car ride, about half an hour to the Flossmoor, Illinois, Metra station. Then comes the train with about a 45-minute trip into the city, where a bus waits for the final stretch of the journey — a 15-minute-or-so ride that signals the end of a long commute to school.
A few hours later with class and rehearsals complete, Radaza does it all again in reverse.
The extended daily commute comes as a welcome pause for reflection for the Dyer teen. It means another successful day spent at The Chicago Academy for the Arts.
“Now that we’re all in an art school, we’re all pretty vulnerable because everybody knows everybody’s art and what they do,” Radaza said. “Everybody sees your passion when you’re performing.”
Radaza is one of a select group of students who travel, some more than three hours, to attend The Chicago Academy for the Arts, an admissions-based visual and performing arts school located in the city’s River West neighborhood.
Music has been a lifelong passion for the 14-year-old freshman.
Radaza’s memories of performing favorites like Abba’s “Dancing Queen” during family karaoke go back as far as the Dyer teen can remember.
Over the years, his mother Pamelanie Radaza nurtured his talent, encouraging him to sing for local seniors at assisted living facilities like the Holland Home in South Holland, Illinois.
And, after years of attending public schools — first at Protsman Elementary, then at Kahler Middle School in Dyer — Radaza gained his first taste of this arts-based curriculum through attending a summer intensive at The Chicago Academy for the Arts in seventh grade.
The next year, he returned for Saturday classes at the academy, until he was finally old enough to apply to attend the school full time his freshman year of high school.
Radaza now studies as a “voice major” in the academy, which teaches concentrations in everything from dance and theater to media and visual arts.
He begins his day with core academic classes like biology, algebra and literary analysis. Then, the later portion of the day is dedicated to specialized courses in jazz and classical music.
Classes are small, sometimes with only six to 14 students to a teacher. The academy admits about half its applicants and has about 140 students total between its six arts departments.
Pianos line the walls in Radaza’s music theory classroom. One day’s music theory and history classes may bring a study of modern themes in classic operas like “Don Giovanni,” another might bring the collective practice of scales.
It’s not uncommon to hear the echoes of impromptu rehearsals reverberate down the hall in between classes.
It’s an environment Radaza said brings students together under their shared passion among students in their pursuit of education through the arts.
“You tend to know everybody’s face and maybe a few attributes,” Radaza said. “It’s really difficult not to know someone, it’s such a small school.”
Radaza will take the stage with upperclassmen Feb. 11 in a performance of scenes from the opera, “The Marriage of Figaro.”
The freshman said learning from peers in such an intimate environment has helped to breed a collaborative experience across disciplines, something he and his mother said was a major draw to the school that sits a daily car, train and bus ride away.
“You have so many different art forms and everybody’s so hard working to achieve their personal goals,” Radaza said. “Everybody’s open-minded and open to collaboration between the arts. It’s very nice to have everybody come together in one mold.”