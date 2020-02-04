Dyer student pursues passion for performing at The Chicago Academy for the Arts

CHICAGO — Every morning for Ethan Radaza begins with a car ride, about half an hour to the Flossmoor, Illinois, Metra station. Then comes the train with about a 45-minute trip into the city, where a bus waits for the final stretch of the journey — a 15-minute-or-so ride that signals the end of a long commute to school.

A few hours later with class and rehearsals complete, Radaza does it all again in reverse.

The extended daily commute comes as a welcome pause for reflection for the Dyer teen. It means another successful day spent at The Chicago Academy for the Arts.

“Now that we’re all in an art school, we’re all pretty vulnerable because everybody knows everybody’s art and what they do,” Radaza said. “Everybody sees your passion when you’re performing.”

Radaza is one of a select group of students who travel, some more than three hours, to attend The Chicago Academy for the Arts, an admissions-based visual and performing arts school located in the city’s River West neighborhood.

Music has been a lifelong passion for the 14-year-old freshman.

Radaza’s memories of performing favorites like Abba’s “Dancing Queen” during family karaoke go back as far as the Dyer teen can remember.