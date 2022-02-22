Early learning centers see long waitlists, face major COVID challenges

Clarissa Regula, child care center director for Cedar Lake Early Learning Academy, said the school has been struggling with staffing since the beginning of the pandemic. She said there were times when listings would be up for weeks, with only one or two people expressing interest.
The school was forced to cap enrollment. Only now is it getting normal amounts of applications for staff positions.
Cedar Lake Early Learning Academy is not alone in its challenges. Several early learning centers and preschools have faced major issues due to the pandemic, particularly in staffing, COVID-19 protocols and parental communication.
Enrollment
Alejandra Keefe, administrator of Children of the Earth Montessori School, a private school in Highland that offers early childhood education as well as some early elementary education, said currently the school has nine employees.
Keefe said that prior to the pandemic, there were 14 employees. Due to the limited amount of staff, the school has had to cap enrollment.
She said that over the last two years she has had to turn a lot of families away who are interested.
Jen Gottlieb, director of Little Lamb Preschool in Valparaiso, said that the 2020-21 school year had a lower enrollment due to a staffing issue but that they are now back at full capacity.
Gottlieb said the school has a large waitlist. Gottlieb said registration for this year filled up right away and was almost completely filled for the 2022-23 school year in January.
Karen Alexander, director of Chesterton United Methodist Church Preschool, said the 2021-22 school year saw a lot of people interested. She said she thinks it's partially because the preschool is mask optional and partially because more parents were going back to work.
She said there is still a waitlist for parents who are hoping to get in this year, but there are no openings.
Regula, at Cedar Lake, said she hoped to be at full employment by March and was considering taking in slightly more students.
COVID-19 protocols
Children under 5 years old are currently not eligible to be vaccinated.
Alexander said Chesterton United Methodist Church Preschool takes several precautions. Children must bring their own reusable water bottle instead of being provided one during snack time.
Children also bring in their own pencil box with some supplies, and then the school provides the rest.
Alexander said it is hard to keep children at a six-foot distance at a young age.
“They’re 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. It just does not happen,” Alexander said. She said that last year, almost no children were out due to COVID-19 related symptoms.
The school did have to close once this year in January due to a teacher testing positive for COVID-19. Alexander said families were very understanding.
Parents also are normally good about keeping their children home when they are sick and struggling, she said.
Alexander said one of the biggest challenges is keeping children caught up when they do have to quarantine. She said she collects all the items they may have done when the child is out and gives them to parents.
She said that a lot of skills are frequently repeated in preschool, which helps significantly.
Gottlieb said Little Lamb was mask optional up until the surge of COVID-19 cases in December 2021.
In addition, the school separates classes and has limited interactions among levels. They also use plastic dividers during snack time, the only time they were allowed to be without masks.
Gottlieb said the masking situation is touchy, with some parents who want them and some who do not, but the children are generally good at masking. She said the only trouble for children is the fit of masks, as their faces are small and masks can be uncomfortable.
Gottlieb also said that when students have to go home and quarantine, Little Lamb provides a packet of items to do. However, Gottlieb said the school generally tries to limit the amount it has to actually close the school down for COVID-19 reasons.
When a teacher is out sick, there are trained substitutes to come in and be with the children. There have been only a few situations where a class has had to be closed down.
Cedar Lake Early Learning has children from 6 weeks to 5 years old. Regula said the school tried to have children who are able to wear masks keep them on, but it has been especially difficult.
She said a lot of parents do not want their children to wear a mask, but she feels responsible as a business owner to keep children and staff safe. Regula said she tries to keep consistent with state and national guidance.
“Our 2-year-olds, those are the ones we especially struggled with. They are just not able to keep them on properly,” Regula said. She said the school worked really hard with the 3- to 5-year-olds to keep masking.
Parental communication
Due to the limited in-person interaction, preschools have had to find new ways to interact with parents.
Regula said family engagement has always been one of their number one priorities. The pandemic made that more difficult. Parents were to drop off right at the front door and only get to interact with one or two staff members, rather than directly with their child’s teacher.
She said the school relies on an app to send pictures, messages and any updates to parents. Teachers are able to use an iPad to interact.
Parents are also able to read stories over FaceTime for some of the classes, allowing them to be part of the classroom.
“We just had to tweak what we already did,” Regula said.
Keefe, administrator of Children of the Earth Montessori School, said the school uses the Remind app to contact parents. They try to be very communicative and engage parents with the community.
She said they will also send newsletters, calendars and other items through the app. She said it has been a huge help for them.
“Parents felt they were part of something they could not be part of in person,” Keefe said.
Alexander said the Chesterton United Methodist Church Preschool uses a private Facebook group to keep parents updated, along with texting and emailing updates. She also sends out a hard copy calendar and newsletter every month.
Gottlieb also said parent interaction has changed, as they used to do face-to-face drop off in-person, but it is now outside. Teachers take temperatures and greet kids in the morning.
In the afternoon, parents wait in a line outside to pick up their children while an address is given, updating the parents with any needed information.
She said it has been a mixed bag in terms of understanding, but they know it's needed to keep the children in school. Gottlieb said ultimately, remote is not as effective, especially at this age.
1 of 29
Hammond's 219 Day
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. takes the stage at the 219 Day party Saturday.
Crown Point’s Gavin Jendreas comes off the mat with coaches Bill Hawkins and Vince Sessa after losing the 106-pound championship match 4-3 against Jake Hockaday of Brownsburg during the wrestling State Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis Saturday evening.
Detective Sgt. William "Bill" Fazekas gets a hug from Antiqua Austin, executive assistant to chief of police, during a visit to the station Tuesday. Fazekas was shot twice in his left shoulder Feb. 7 during a traffic stop and could have died if not for his fellow officers.
Bulldogs Senior Lilly Stoddard, right, wins the tip-off against Lake Central during the first quarter of the Class 4A Regional final in LaPorte on Saturday night. Crown Point went on to win the game, 59-38.
Antwoine Harris, center, and other family and friends launch balloons during a vigil held for his brother, Anton. Anton's body was found in the Little Calumet River behind the Cinema 8 Theater in Lansing on Nov. 4.
Antwoine Harris, left, and Rico Grayson set up a life-sized cutout of Antwoine's brother, Anton Harris. Anton's body was found in the Little Calumet River behind the Cinema 8 Theater in Lansing on Nov. 4.
Check out the Times' picks for the best images from the past week.
1 of 29
Hammond's 219 Day
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. takes the stage at the 219 Day party Saturday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Hammond's 219 Day
South Shore Roller Girls, from left, Lauren Radusin, Ellen Kapitan, Shannon Stosich and Heather Lakich take a selfie at their booth at the 219 party Saturday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
022022-spt-wre-state_33
Crown Point’s Orlando Cruz works against Center Grove’s Drake Buchanan in the final match at 182 pounds during the wrestling State Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis Saturday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
022022-spt-wre-state_27
Crown Point’s Jesse Mendez is introduced before the start of the wrestling State Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Saturday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
022022-spt-wre-state_12
Crown Point’s Gavin Jendreas comes off the mat with coaches Bill Hawkins and Vince Sessa after losing the 106-pound championship match 4-3 against Jake Hockaday of Brownsburg during the wrestling State Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis Saturday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
022022-spt-wre-state_8
Crown Point celebrates their team wrestling title at the wrestling State Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis Saturday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
4A girls basketball semistate: Crown Point vs. Noblesville
Crown Point's Brooke Lindesmith, left, is comforted by teammate Alyvia Santiago after the two were subbed out for the last time on Saturday during a Class 4A semistate at Logansport.
Kale Wilk, The Times
4A girls basketball semistate: Crown Point vs. Noblesville
Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers, right, tries for 3 with pressure by Noblesville's Kaitlyn Shoemaker on Saturday during a Class 4A semistate at Logansport.
Kale Wilk, The Times
021922-spt-bkh-lc-cp 15.JPG
Crown Point's student section erupts after AJ Lux hit three consecutive 3-pointers against Lake Central on Friday in Crown Point.
Kale Wilk, The Times
021922-spt-bkh-lc-cp 5.JPG
Crown Point coach Clint Swan protests a foul call against the Bulldogs on Friday in Crown Point.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Illiana Christian visits Lake Station
Lake Station's Romeo Guerra hits two under the basket against Illiana Christian.
John J. Watkins, The Times
021822-spt-bkh-val-che_16
Chesterton coach Marc Urban shouts from the bench in the second quarter against Valparaiso Friday night.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
021822-spt-bkh-val-che_14
Chesterton fans cheer before the start of the game against Valparaiso Friday night.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
021822-spt-bkh-val-che_4
Valparaiso’s Blaine Dalton tries to maintain possession with pressure from Chesterton’s Justin Sims and Carson Parrish in the first quarter Friday night.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Wes Schafer turns 100 today
Wes Schafer waves as a parade to recognize his 100th birthday passes his home.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Wes Schafer turns 100 today
Wes Schafer waves as a parade to recognize his 100th birthday passes his home.
John J. Watkins, The Times
021722-spt-bkc-vu_16
Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich watches the Beacons on defense against Loyola in the first half Wednesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
021722-spt-bkc-vu_3
Valparaiso’s Preston Ruedinger scoops up the loose ball on his way up the court in the opening minute against Loyola Wednesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
High school students host winter wear, food drive
The Salvation Army of Lake County Director of Development Kevin Feldman, left, and Salvation Army Lt. Josh Bowyer load up the back of a van with donated clothing.
John J. Watkins, The Times
High school students host winter wear, food drive
Lake Central High School N-Teens volunteers load a van with food to be donated to The Salvation Army.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gary Police Sgt. William "Bill" Fazekas
Gary Detective Sgt. William "Bill" Fazekas tears up as he talks about how his fellow officers came to his aid Feb. 7 after he was shot during a traffic stop.
John Luke, The Times
Gary Police Sgt. William "Bill" Fazekas
Detective Sgt. William "Bill" Fazekas gets a hug from Antiqua Austin, executive assistant to chief of police, during a visit to the station Tuesday. Fazekas was shot twice in his left shoulder Feb. 7 during a traffic stop and could have died if not for his fellow officers.
John Luke, The Times
021422-spt-gbk-lap_09
Members of Lake Central's crowd erupt after the team scored on a possession during the Class 4A Regional final in LaPorte on Saturday night.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
021422-spt-gbk-lap_11
Bulldogs Senior Lilly Stoddard, right, wins the tip-off against Lake Central during the first quarter of the Class 4A Regional final in LaPorte on Saturday night. Crown Point went on to win the game, 59-38.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
021422-spt-gbk-lap_03
Crown Point players rejoice after winning the Class 4A Regional final in LaPorte on Saturday night. The Bulldogs defeated Lake Central, 59-38.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
021422-spt-gbk-win_2
Andrean players watch as Fairfield is presented the regional championship trophy after the Falcons 40-22 win during the Class 2A regional championship at Winamac on Saturday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
021422-spt-gbk-win_1
Andrean’s Tori Allen is fouled by Fairfield’s Brea Garber early in the first quarter during the Class 2A regional championship at Winamac on Saturday.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Vigil for Anton Harris
Antwoine Harris, center, and other family and friends launch balloons during a vigil held for his brother, Anton. Anton's body was found in the Little Calumet River behind the Cinema 8 Theater in Lansing on Nov. 4.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Vigil for Anton Harris
Antwoine Harris, left, and Rico Grayson set up a life-sized cutout of Antwoine's brother, Anton Harris. Anton's body was found in the Little Calumet River behind the Cinema 8 Theater in Lansing on Nov. 4.
In addition, schools will no longer be required to conduct contact tracing and will not have to quarantine students who are exposed to those who test positive for COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status or mask requirements.
The decision was made in consultation with Porter County Health Department, the limited amount of active cases and quarantines, the lack of evidence of an ongoing outbreak in Duneland schools and decreasing cases in the county and state overall.