Early learning centers see long waitlists, face major COVID challenges

Clarissa Regula, child care center director for Cedar Lake Early Learning Academy, said the school has been struggling with staffing since the beginning of the pandemic. She said there were times when listings would be up for weeks, with only one or two people expressing interest.

The school was forced to cap enrollment. Only now is it getting normal amounts of applications for staff positions.

Cedar Lake Early Learning Academy is not alone in its challenges. Several early learning centers and preschools have faced major issues due to the pandemic, particularly in staffing, COVID-19 protocols and parental communication.

Enrollment

Alejandra Keefe, administrator of Children of the Earth Montessori School, a private school in Highland that offers early childhood education as well as some early elementary education, said currently the school has nine employees.

Keefe said that prior to the pandemic, there were 14 employees. Due to the limited amount of staff, the school has had to cap enrollment.

She said that over the last two years she has had to turn a lot of families away who are interested.

Jen Gottlieb, director of Little Lamb Preschool in Valparaiso, said that the 2020-21 school year had a lower enrollment due to a staffing issue but that they are now back at full capacity.

Gottlieb said the school has a large waitlist. Gottlieb said registration for this year filled up right away and was almost completely filled for the 2022-23 school year in January.

Karen Alexander, director of Chesterton United Methodist Church Preschool, said the 2021-22 school year saw a lot of people interested. She said she thinks it's partially because the preschool is mask optional and partially because more parents were going back to work.

She said there is still a waitlist for parents who are hoping to get in this year, but there are no openings.

Regula, at Cedar Lake, said she hoped to be at full employment by March and was considering taking in slightly more students.

COVID-19 protocols

Children under 5 years old are currently not eligible to be vaccinated.

Alexander said Chesterton United Methodist Church Preschool takes several precautions. Children must bring their own reusable water bottle instead of being provided one during snack time.

Children also bring in their own pencil box with some supplies, and then the school provides the rest.

Alexander said it is hard to keep children at a six-foot distance at a young age.

“They’re 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. It just does not happen,” Alexander said. She said that last year, almost no children were out due to COVID-19 related symptoms.

The school did have to close once this year in January due to a teacher testing positive for COVID-19. Alexander said families were very understanding.

Parents also are normally good about keeping their children home when they are sick and struggling, she said.

Alexander said one of the biggest challenges is keeping children caught up when they do have to quarantine. She said she collects all the items they may have done when the child is out and gives them to parents.

She said that a lot of skills are frequently repeated in preschool, which helps significantly.

Gottlieb said Little Lamb was mask optional up until the surge of COVID-19 cases in December 2021.

In addition, the school separates classes and has limited interactions among levels. They also use plastic dividers during snack time, the only time they were allowed to be without masks.

Gottlieb said the masking situation is touchy, with some parents who want them and some who do not, but the children are generally good at masking. She said the only trouble for children is the fit of masks, as their faces are small and masks can be uncomfortable.

Gottlieb also said that when students have to go home and quarantine, Little Lamb provides a packet of items to do. However, Gottlieb said the school generally tries to limit the amount it has to actually close the school down for COVID-19 reasons.

When a teacher is out sick, there are trained substitutes to come in and be with the children. There have been only a few situations where a class has had to be closed down.

Cedar Lake Early Learning has children from 6 weeks to 5 years old. Regula said the school tried to have children who are able to wear masks keep them on, but it has been especially difficult.

She said a lot of parents do not want their children to wear a mask, but she feels responsible as a business owner to keep children and staff safe. Regula said she tries to keep consistent with state and national guidance.

“Our 2-year-olds, those are the ones we especially struggled with. They are just not able to keep them on properly,” Regula said. She said the school worked really hard with the 3- to 5-year-olds to keep masking.

Parental communication

Due to the limited in-person interaction, preschools have had to find new ways to interact with parents.

Regula said family engagement has always been one of their number one priorities. The pandemic made that more difficult. Parents were to drop off right at the front door and only get to interact with one or two staff members, rather than directly with their child’s teacher.

She said the school relies on an app to send pictures, messages and any updates to parents. Teachers are able to use an iPad to interact.

Parents are also able to read stories over FaceTime for some of the classes, allowing them to be part of the classroom.

“We just had to tweak what we already did,” Regula said.

Keefe, administrator of Children of the Earth Montessori School, said the school uses the Remind app to contact parents. They try to be very communicative and engage parents with the community.

She said they will also send newsletters, calendars and other items through the app. She said it has been a huge help for them.

“Parents felt they were part of something they could not be part of in person,” Keefe said.

Alexander said the Chesterton United Methodist Church Preschool uses a private Facebook group to keep parents updated, along with texting and emailing updates. She also sends out a hard copy calendar and newsletter every month.

Gottlieb also said parent interaction has changed, as they used to do face-to-face drop off in-person, but it is now outside. Teachers take temperatures and greet kids in the morning.

In the afternoon, parents wait in a line outside to pick up their children while an address is given, updating the parents with any needed information.

She said it has been a mixed bag in terms of understanding, but they know it's needed to keep the children in school. Gottlieb said ultimately, remote is not as effective, especially at this age.

