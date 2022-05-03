Early results show support for Valparaiso referendum

VALPARAISO — Results late Tuesday showed school referendum supporters ahead of opponents with votes still to be counted.

Unofficial results from Porter County showed a lead of about 54% for the "yes" votes to 46% voting "no," with the vote not complete by 9:30 p.m.

The referendum supports an extension of the district’s 2015 operating referendum at a lower maximum rate.

The tax rate will decrease from $0.2042 as a result of the 2015 referendum to $0.1495 per $100 of net assessed value, according to Valparaiso Community Schools.

The referendum proceeds go toward hiring teachers and managing class sizes, managing health and safety initiatives, retaining teachers and staff, and funding academic programs, according to the school corporation.

In 2015, voters passed two referendums for the school district. One was for construction of the new Heavilin Elementary School and renovations elsewhere, including a new pool at Valparaiso High School. The other was to increase general fund operations about $4.4 million annually over seven years. That money has gone toward items like teacher salaries, technology and mental health workers.

Annie Schoenfelt, president of the Valparaiso Teachers Association, said the 2015 referendum provided immense support to teachers. She said she is thankful the community came out and continued that positive energy.

“That continued support is a bright spot,” she said.

Lindsay Knauff, co-volunteer coordinator for supporters of Valparaiso schools, said they saw a huge amount of volunteers.

“Even kids got involved,” Knauff said. She said the biggest goal was to get the facts about the referendum out to the public.

“I am a huge supporter of our schools. I want to do everything to sustain them in the future,” Knauff said, emphasizing how she and her husband are both Valparaiso graduates and that they have three children in the school system.

The 2015 referendum currently supports the salary of 30 teachers and 70 staff overall, Superintendent Jim McCall said in a presentation earlier this year. The district was also able to create a standalone alternative school, add social workers, a district wide behaviorist, STEM classes for K-5 and expanded other programs. If the referendum fails, class sizes will increase at all levels, McCall said.

