 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
East Chicago delays return to in-person learning
urgent

East Chicago delays return to in-person learning

{{featured_button_text}}
McKinley Elementary School

A sign outside of McKinley Elementary School in East Chicago reads, "Starting virtual. Staying safe." All McKinley Elementary School staff were asked on Aug. 19 to work from home until Aug. 24 after two teachers leading instruction from their classroom during the district's virtual reopening this week reported testing positive for the coronavirus.

 Mary Freda, file, The Times

EAST CHICAGO — The School City of East Chicago's tentative plan to return to in-person learning was rejected Monday by the School Board.

During a Monday meeting via Zoom, the board voted 4-1 against Superintendent Dee-Etta Wright's recommendation the school city return to in-person learning on Feb. 16.

"The district has surveyed teachers, staff and parents. So we have an input from all of our stakeholders," Wright said, noting a survey of more than 550 parents showed 48% of respondents wanted their children back in school. "I understand safety concerns for teachers and parents. However, (the) CDC has stated that it's safe for students to return to the building."

Wright said to ensure students and staff are safe, the school city has "a ton of PPE," and the district planned to continue social distancing, conduct temperature checks at entrance doors and schedule bathroom breaks. Teachers, staff and students would be required to wear masks.

Wright added the school city has spent $19,000 during the 2020-2021 school year to change air filters for proper ventilation in every building.

"We have done everything imaginable to make schools safe," Wright said. "We are one of the last districts in the area to allow in-person learning. That being said, it's safe enough for our students to return to the buildings."

Trustee Joel Rodriguez questioned why the district was pushing to return to in-person learning if teachers and administrators have yet to be vaccinated.

Wright said decreased positivity rates for COVID-19 in Lake County, as well as learning loss, contributed to the push to return in two weeks.

"Many of our kids just need to be in the presence of a teacher; they need to come to the buildings. Many of our kids are not logging in to their classes. I know for a fact some students have just given up. They're tired of virtual learning," Wright said.

"Our kids would have been out of school one year, next month. ... I just think that our kids are falling further and further behind. The achievement gap is widening."

Wright noted later in the meeting that 35% of the school city's students are a year behind academically and 45% are two to three years behind.

Ultimately, only Trustee Jesse Gomez voted to return to in-person learning.

Other trustees said they would like to have more than one plan in place before students return to in-person instruction.

"I am not against going back to school by any means because I do see the social need to go back. I do see the academic need to go back," Board President Vanessa Hernandez-Orange said. "I think we need to do a better job of having a plan for all the scenarios — there has to be, and I do not think we're ready or there."

Where to find COVID-19 data in schools:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Educators expand opportunities for adult education in LaPorte County

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts