East Chicago delays return to in-person learning

Trustee Joel Rodriguez questioned why the district was pushing to return to in-person learning if teachers and administrators have yet to be vaccinated.

Wright said decreased positivity rates for COVID-19 in Lake County, as well as learning loss, contributed to the push to return in two weeks.

"Many of our kids just need to be in the presence of a teacher; they need to come to the buildings. Many of our kids are not logging in to their classes. I know for a fact some students have just given up. They're tired of virtual learning," Wright said.

"Our kids would have been out of school one year, next month. ... I just think that our kids are falling further and further behind. The achievement gap is widening."

Wright noted later in the meeting that 35% of the school city's students are a year behind academically and 45% are two to three years behind.

Ultimately, only Trustee Jesse Gomez voted to return to in-person learning.

Other trustees said they would like to have more than one plan in place before students return to in-person instruction.