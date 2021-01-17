East Chicago educators rally Sunday for safe return to in-person learning

"I love teaching in the classroom. This e-learning stuff is pretty taxing on the side of the teachers, and I'm sure for the students as well," Flores said. "You just lose so much interaction and energy from students in the classroom."

Lupe Ramirez, who is married to Flores and works in Thornton Fractional District 215, said the school city giving teachers the option to teach in person is good, but forcing teachers to is "a problem."

"I think there were lots of health and safety concerns, but also, the overarching sentiment is that teachers aren't being treated as the professionals they are. Teachers have been going above and beyond to meet the needs of their e-learners," Ramirez said.

"It isn't easy for anybody and nobody is saying it's ideal, but there doesn't seem to be any benefit to rushing when numbers are higher now than when they decided not to return to school in August."

East Chicago Federation of Teachers President Helen Steinbach said Sunday's caravan was important to bring awareness to the plan for teachers to return to in-person learning on Tuesday.