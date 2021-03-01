East Chicago elementary, middle school students to return to in-person learning next week

"Our kids would have been out of school one year, next month. ... I just think that our kids are falling further and further behind. The achievement gap is widening."

Data presented by Goodes Monday showed attendance in the district has decreased by nearly 10% since last year, noting on Feb. 26, 2020, the district had a 93.83% attendance rate, while on the virtual attendance rate on Feb. 26, 2021, was 82.33%.

Goodes also added the amount of the F's in grades 3-12 have increased this year, in some cases doubling. For example, seniors in 2020 had 757 F's, while seniors this year have 1,363 F's.

Wright said after spring break, after-school tutoring will be offered to in-person students, and the district is planning its summer school program.

In the fall, students will be able to attend Saturday school, Wright added.