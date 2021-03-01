East Chicago elementary, middle school students to return to in-person learning next week

EAST CHICAGO — Elementary and middle school students in the School City of East Chicago can expect to head back to classrooms on March 8.
The school board unanimously approved the district's return-to-learn plan during its Monday meeting.
This will be the first time students have returned to school buildings — save for two weeks in the fall when students returned to in-person learning — in nearly a year.
Though returning to in-person instruction, the district anticipates to see roughly half of its students return on Monday. A previous study conducted by the school city showed 48% of those surveyed want their students to return to in-person instruction, while 52% wish to remain virtual.
East Chicago Assistant Superintendent Esther Goodes read the plan to board members, which was first presented as "option A" to board members two-and-a-half weeks ago.
Goodes said Lake County's current advisory status, which is yellow, will allow the district to move forward with a hybrid in-person and virtual learning model.
Currently, Lake County's positivity rate for all tests between Feb. 16 and Feb. 22 is 4.8%, according to data from the Indiana State Department of Health.
Coronavirus measures in place
Option A includes having elementary and middle school students return to in-person learning on Monday in cohorts.
Students in cohort A would attend in person on Mondays and Tuesdays, while cohort B students will attend on Thursdays and Fridays.
All students will be virtual on Wednesdays, while school buildings are deep cleaned, Goodes said.
Special education applied skilled and career and technical education (CTE) high school students also are set to return to in-person learning on March 8 and will attend on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
High school students will remain virtual through spring break, until April 5. All face-to-face students are expected to return to in-person instruction on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays beginning April 5, with Wednesdays to remain virtual, Goodes added.
Personal protective equipment (PPE) will be provided as necessary, Goodes said, adding new heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) filters will be installed in each school.
Face and desk shields also will be available, and social distancing measures will be in place.
There will be masks breaks, restrooms in each building will follow a schedule and there also will be staggered locker schedules in the buildings.
Upon entry, students without yellow dots — those with yellow dots have already had their temperature checked at their bus stop — will have their temperatures checked. Elementary schools will enter the buildings and be taken to a common area before being escorted to their classroom by their teachers.
Middle and high schoolers will enter their respective buildings and head to their designated breakfast location before heading to class, Goodes said.
Elementary schoolers will eat breakfast and lunch in the classroom, while middle and high schoolers will eat meals in designated areas, such as the cafeteria.
East Chicago Federation of Teachers President Helen Steinbach told The Times following the meeting some teachers still are worried about their safety ahead of the return to in-person instruction.
"A lot of us know that the kids need to be back in the buildings — that it's hard to learn at home. It's hard to teach them when they're at home," Steinbach said, later adding:
"I think that the district has done a lot to make us safe. Is it going to be 100% safety? No. There's no way of predicting that. But I think that they've done a lot to make sure that we stay safe."
Steinbach added educators would feel "a lot better" if they were on the vaccine priority list.
Though students will return Monday, Board Member Jesse Gomez told The Times he feels students were "shortchanged," two weeks of in-person learning, as nothing about the district's return-to-learn-plan had changed.
Addressing learning loss
Superintendent Dee-Etta Wright has advocated students return to in-person instruction previously, citing decreased COVID-19 positivity rates in Lake County and learning loss as factors to return sooner rather than later.
Wright has said previously 35% of the school city's students are a year behind academically and 45% are two to three years behind.
"Many of our kids just need to be in the presence of a teacher; they need to come to the buildings. Many of our kids are not logging in to their classes. I know for a fact some students have just given up. They're tired of virtual learning," Wright said during a February meeting.
"Our kids would have been out of school one year, next month. ... I just think that our kids are falling further and further behind. The achievement gap is widening."
Data presented by Goodes Monday showed attendance in the district has decreased by nearly 10% since last year, noting on Feb. 26, 2020, the district had a 93.83% attendance rate, while on the virtual attendance rate on Feb. 26, 2021, was 82.33%.
Goodes also added the amount of the F's in grades 3-12 have increased this year, in some cases doubling. For example, seniors in 2020 had 757 F's, while seniors this year have 1,363 F's.
Wright said after spring break, after-school tutoring will be offered to in-person students, and the district is planning its summer school program.
In the fall, students will be able to attend Saturday school, Wright added.
"We're going to be very aggressive in making sure that our kids catch up because they will have been out of school one year next Friday," Wright said. "We're going to be extremely aggressive in making sure that we provide every opportunity for our kids to catch up on their learning loss."