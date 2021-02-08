East Chicago school board approves resolution supporting vaccine priority for teachers

EAST CHICAGO — The School City of East Chicago is hoping to see teachers vaccinated sooner rather than later.
During a special virtual meeting Monday, the board unanimously approved a resolution supporting giving teachers and educational personnel priority to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Board President Vanessa Hernandez-Orange said the resolution would set up a program allowing teachers in the School City to be vaccinated quicker than what is currently allowed under the state's vaccine guidelines.
Currently, teachers, in a group of additional essential employees, are set to receive vaccines after health care personnel, according to an October copy of the Indiana State Department of Health's preliminary vaccination plan.
"Under (Indiana) Gov. (Eric) Holcomb's current classification, the East Chicago Health Department cannot give teachers any priority just because they are teachers," Hernandez-Orange said.
"Meanwhile, the East Chicago Health Department has worked with us to get more teachers vaccinated. They are currently still not considered a priority."
Hernandez-Orange then read the resolution in full, which "strongly encourages" Holcomb and the Indiana State Department of Health to include School City of East Chicago educational staff and personnel in Group 1-B of the state's vaccination plan, which includes those 65 and older, long-term care facility residents and those with conditions that put them at a higher risk for suffering from or dying of COVID-19, or in the next tier of vaccine eligibility.
The School City plans to provide copies of the resolution to Holcomb's office, as well as the Indiana State Department of Health.
Last week, the Board rejected a plan to return to in-person learning by Feb. 16. This year, the school city has largely operated on a remote learning model — save for two weeks when students returned to in-person learning.
At the time, Trustee Joel Rodriguez questioned why the district was pushing to return to in-person learning if teachers and administrators have yet to be vaccinated.
Jewell Harris Jr., an attorney for the school city, said following the meeting the Board and Superintendent Dee-Etta Wright plan to hold a workshop to review a return-to-learn plan and determine a new date to return to in-person learning.