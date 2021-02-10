East Chicago school board hears options for return to in-person learning

EAST CHICAGO — By the end of the month, School City of East Chicago students should have an idea of when they could return to in-person learning.

Superintendent Dee-Etta Wright presented three return-to-learn options to the school board during a virtual work session Wednesday.

Since the beginning of the 2020-2021 academic year, the school city has largely operated on a remote learning model — save for two weeks when students returned to in-person learning.

"Our goal is our kids, that's the main goal is our kids, and of course, we want to make sure that the staff is safe as well," Wright said.

"The purpose of this plan is just to work together to make sure that we're all on the same page and that possibly we can return our kids back into the buildings soon, in a safe manner."