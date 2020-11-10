East Chicago schools to move back to virtual learning

EAST CHICAGO — Just two weeks after returning students to in-person learning, administrators in the School City of East Chicago are announcing a shift back to virtual instruction.
Superintendent Dee-Etta Wright, speaking in a Monday night school board meeting, attributed the change to "quite a few cases of positivity in the district" and said a return to virtual learning would allow the school city time to clean its buildings while affected students and staff were given appropriate time to quarantine.
"We’re just pushing the reset button, but the expectations will be the same," Wright said Monday night.
Students will begin remote instruction Thursday and are expected to return to buildings on Nov. 30.
Teachers, staff and administrators will be allowed to work remotely, which had not been allowed when East Chicago started its school year with virtual learning.
The school city required all teachers to lead virtual instruction from their classrooms, while students followed along from home.
EC school district to require temperature checks, designate COVID coordinator following 2 positive cases
The district's return to in-person instruction on Oct. 26 was protested by teachers and drew the attention of the national American Federation of Teachers, members of which were visiting in nearby Gary as school city leaders contemplated students' return to school.
"Thank you for keeping our safety at the highest priority," East Chicago Federation of Teachers President Helen Steinbach said in the Monday night meeting. "I think it’s a very good thing, the decision you’ve made tonight."
Since East Chicago's return to in-person learning, positivity rates in Lake County have continued to climb, now surpassing 21% for the percentage of unique individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 between Oct. 28 and Nov. 3, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
14 staffers quarantined
In the time since East Chicago has returned students to in-person learning, four students and 16 staff members have reported positive cases of COVID-19, Wright told The Times, adding that the school city has quarantined 14 staff members and 99 students.
Steven Flores, a teacher at East Chicago Central High School, said the decision to switch to virtual learning with less than a week's notice "shows a lack of foresight and care for the community."
"The interruption from hybrid learning to virtual learning has consequences for students, parents and teachers," Flores said. "Students are broken from routine, teachers have difficulty planning instruction to account for a transition from hybrid to virtual learning, and parents have to struggle with instability. I just hope they don’t recklessly endanger the lives of our community with a decision to go back to in-person learning right before flu season."
Wright emphasized in the meeting that teachers will be held accountable for instruction to match that of what students would receive if they were in person.
Several weeks into virtual instruction, the district reported giving four times more failing grades to middle and high school students and a 13 percentage point decline in attendance compared to the same time last year, according to data presented in an early October school board meeting.
"That's my biggest issue, is student academic achievement, because I do know that our kids are behind and we need to make sure that we do everything we can to make sure that we push them to make sure that they don't widen that academic achievement gap," Wright said.
East Chicago is just one of the latest districts to alter learning plans citing the uptick in COVID-19 cases and quarantines.
Merrillville schools announced Monday it would continue its current virtual learning plan through Jan. 4.
The Crown Point Community School Corp. announced last week it would begin transitioning students back to virtual learning through early December just weeks after moving away from a hybrid learning model.
Portage High School will extend virtual learning through Thanksgiving Break due to "a concerning number of quarantines," and Valparaiso Community Schools shifted its Memorial Elementary School to remote learning through next Monday, citing a "depletion in human capital" at the school.
"We want our district to be safe, and we want our staff and our teachers to be safe, as well," said Anton Williams, secretary of the East Chicago school board. "I really think that we have an opportunity to set the bar kind of high for everyone that’s watching."
