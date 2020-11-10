East Chicago schools to move back to virtual learning

Wright emphasized in the meeting that teachers will be held accountable for instruction to match that of what students would receive if they were in person.

Several weeks into virtual instruction, the district reported giving four times more failing grades to middle and high school students and a 13 percentage point decline in attendance compared to the same time last year, according to data presented in an early October school board meeting.

"That's my biggest issue, is student academic achievement, because I do know that our kids are behind and we need to make sure that we do everything we can to make sure that we push them to make sure that they don't widen that academic achievement gap," Wright said.

East Chicago is just one of the latest districts to alter learning plans citing the uptick in COVID-19 cases and quarantines.

Merrillville schools announced Monday it would continue its current virtual learning plan through Jan. 4.

The Crown Point Community School Corp. announced last week it would begin transitioning students back to virtual learning through early December just weeks after moving away from a hybrid learning model.