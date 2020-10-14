East Chicago schools to reopen for in-person learning despite staff concerns

EAST CHICAGO — Despite continued concern among staff, the School City of East Chicago is moving forward with plans to bring students back to class for in-person learning.
The School City of East Chicago Board of Trustees voted unanimously in a Wednesday night meeting to reopen school with four days a week of in-person learning and Wednesday virtual learning days beginning Oct. 26.
The school city has been operating in an entirely remote learning model since school began in August during the coronavirus pandemic. East Chicago students have been learning from home while teachers have been required to lead instruction from their school city classrooms.
"We would like to get our kids back into school," East Chicago Superintendent Dee-Etta Wright said. "We will make sure we monitor the data to make sure the COVID rates are low, and we're going to make sure that we will ensure the safety of all the teachers."
Last week, school officials presented data showing students' learning loss over its period of virtual instruction, including a 13 percentage point decline in attendance and the issuance of more than four times the number of F grades to middle and high school students compared to this time last week.
When students return, teachers across the district will be responsible for leading instruction for their current class rosters, including both in-person and virtual learning students. The district will offer continued full-time remote learning to parents who requested the option in a recent survey.
School officials expect about 55% of students will continue with remote learning while 45% will return in person.
The decision to reopen comes on the heels of a rescheduled in-person student check-in day at Block Middle School after more than 20 teachers and paraprofessionals called off work Oct. 7, citing concerns for transparency and health safety. The check-in day, voluntary to students, was meant to be a trial run for the school city's full-time return to in-person learning.
However, after the check-in days, Block teachers reported concerns that students were not following social distancing protocols and mask expectations.
Dozens of East Chicago staff and supporters gathered outside the Wednesday night meeting, rallying with calls of "safety for all, whatever it takes" as board members entered the School City of East Chicago Administration Center.
The East Chicago staff were joined by representatives from the national American Federation of Teachers, who detoured from a visit earlier in the day in Gary as a part of a 30-day national Get Out the Vote bus tour.
"The most important thing people can do, because there's no good choices given the rate of cases is going up, is that you have to have the trust of teachers to get through this," AFT National President Randi Weingarten said after meeting with Region teachers earlier in the day. "The superintendent here is blaming teachers and blaming teachers is not a way to inspire trust."
Representatives from the nearby Gary Teachers Union and Hammond Teachers Federation, whose educators are working under remote-only instructional plans in their districts, also joined the East Chicago rally. One East Chicago teacher handed out fliers calling for more custodial staff and personal protective equipment.
In the Wednesday meeting, Board President Vanessa Hernandez-Orange raised concerns of student mask compliance and for staffing if teachers were to call off work.
East Chicago Federation of Teachers President Helen Steinbach asked for further clarification in the meeting of how positive coronavirus cases would be reported to the community once schools open to in-person learning again, and shared concern for protocols exercised during elementary school check ins.
"While the check-in days were nice and it was nice to see the kids and things did go pretty smoothly, we have cases showing up in our schools now," Steinbach said Wednesday, expressing disappointment in the school city's decision to move forward with reopening. "Staff is going to be an issue if you don’t keep our staff safe."
Wright said the district has a pool of substitutes it can call upon, but could not say how many individuals belonged to that group. In its Wednesday night meeting, the school city's board approved hiring back 74 staff members — including janitors, paraprofessionals, bus and library aides and security personnel — who were furloughed in late August.
The district will have another two check-in days next week on Oct. 21 and 22. The check-ins will be mandatory for all students returning in person and will allow the district to make any changes necessary before a full launch of in-person learning on Oct. 26.
The superintendent said she is not opposed to scaling back in-person learning if community coronavirus rates show need for changes to the school city's learning plan.
"We're going to constantly make sure we look at cases," Wright said. "I will be in close contact with the East Chicago Health Department and if we see an outbreak or we see a serious uptick, I would be more than willing to make sure we rescind the plan and go back to virtual."
