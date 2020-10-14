East Chicago schools to reopen for in-person learning despite staff concerns

School officials expect about 55% of students will continue with remote learning while 45% will return in person.

The decision to reopen comes on the heels of a rescheduled in-person student check-in day at Block Middle School after more than 20 teachers and paraprofessionals called off work Oct. 7, citing concerns for transparency and health safety. The check-in day, voluntary to students, was meant to be a trial run for the school city's full-time return to in-person learning.

However, after the check-in days, Block teachers reported concerns that students were not following social distancing protocols and mask expectations.

Dozens of East Chicago staff and supporters gathered outside the Wednesday night meeting, rallying with calls of "safety for all, whatever it takes" as board members entered the School City of East Chicago Administration Center.

The East Chicago staff were joined by representatives from the national American Federation of Teachers, who detoured from a visit earlier in the day in Gary as a part of a 30-day national Get Out the Vote bus tour.

