East Chicago staff continue push for remote instruction as school city returns from winter break

East Chicago staff organized a caravan Sunday to rally against requirements that teachers must report to their classrooms while their students are learning from home.

Several speaking Wednesday night called attention to the nature of the school board’s partially virtual school board meeting, asking why staff should be expected to report in person while some school board members were not in attendance of the Wednesday night meeting in person. Others pointed to loss of instructional staff during the pandemic.

“We need high quality teachers here,” said Karissa Jones, a first-year teacher in the school city. “Not allowing these teachers to choose is pushing them away, and pushing high quality teachers away is not going to be good for our district … We need teachers who care. These students need it more than anything.”

In addition to East Chicago staff and parents, multiple health care workers spoke during the meeting, urging the school city to delay discussions of bringing staff and potentially students back into buildings.