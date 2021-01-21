East Chicago staff continue push for remote instruction as school city returns from winter break

EAST CHICAGO — East Chicago teachers and staff continued their calls to give school city employees a choice between working in person or from home.
More than a dozen staff, parents and community members spoke in nearly an hourlong public comment period in favor of staff choice in a School City of East Chicago virtual school board meeting Wednesday night.
“I just don’t believe we need to be back in unsafe buildings risking our lives in order to be there for our students,” said Katie Badger, teaching for her second year in the school city.
The school city returned to instruction Tuesday following winter break, requiring employees to return to work in person while students participate in remote learning.
Some teachers, yet to receive recognition of doctor’s recommendations not to work in person, used their sick days to avoid potential in-person exposure, said Helen Steinbach, president of the East Chicago Federation of Teachers.
District administrators said earlier this month that, in a process similar to that exercised in the first semester, at-risk staff would be allowed to submit documents for review to be exempted from the school city’s in-person reporting requirement.
“We have no students,” Steinbach said. “Why can’t they work from home while this process takes place? Why don’t we have a choice?”
East Chicago staff organized a caravan Sunday to rally against requirements that teachers must report to their classrooms while their students are learning from home.
Several speaking Wednesday night called attention to the nature of the school board’s partially virtual school board meeting, asking why staff should be expected to report in person while some school board members were not in attendance of the Wednesday night meeting in person. Others pointed to loss of instructional staff during the pandemic.
“We need high quality teachers here,” said Karissa Jones, a first-year teacher in the school city. “Not allowing these teachers to choose is pushing them away, and pushing high quality teachers away is not going to be good for our district … We need teachers who care. These students need it more than anything.”
In addition to East Chicago staff and parents, multiple health care workers spoke during the meeting, urging the school city to delay discussions of bringing staff and potentially students back into buildings.
“I have seen my share of cases and what this virus can do to patients and their families,” said Joel Novak, a registered nurse in Chicago. “We all know of the devastating, and frankly racists, impact that this virus has had, especially on working class families, so I think it’s incumbent on the school board and district to be very transparent and evidence based on how they’re unfolding this plan and bringing it forward, and have a plan to halt the forward progress, if needed, should cases see themselves rising.”
In the district’s most recent update last week to its COVID-19 Impact Data dashboard, the school city reported more than 15% of its staff had reported positive cases of coronavirus since Oct. 26.
The school city has not yet set a date for students’ return to in-person learning.
Superintendent Dee-Etta Wright said in early January the district would reconsider an in-person return at the school board’s first meeting in February.
East Chicago administrators and school board members did not directly respond to specific concerns voiced during public comment, though several thanked teachers in their opening remarks for their dedication to serving students during the pandemic.
“On behalf of our board, I want you to know that we are entrusting the education of our students in your hands — whether it’s virtually, whether it’s in person — we’re doing it collectively,” Board Secretary Anton Williams said. “We want you to know that we have your back and we support the betterment of our school district and our students.”