EAST CHICAGO — East Chicago teachers will see a 3% raise this year after the East Chicago School Board of Trustees unanimously approved a new teachers' contract for the 2019-20 school year.
"We strongly believe that teachers are one of the greatest resources to improve student learning," East Chicago interim superintendent Dee-Etta Wright said in a district news release. "It is vital our teachers are fairly compensated for their duties and responsibilities."
The new contract, approved in a Nov. 12 board meeting, provides a starting base salary of $40,000. The contract's base salary range stretches to $68,759.
All teachers rated effective or highly effective in last year's teacher evaluations will benefit from the 3% raise, East Chicago Federation of Teachers President Helen Steinbach said.
The school city has also agreed to absorb the cost of insurance increases in the new contract.
"Negotiations went very smoothly for the most part," Steinbach said. "On the years I've been on the negotiating team, I felt this has been on of the easiest negotiation discussions we've had."
East Chicago schools is among the growing number of schools closing for Red for Ed Action Day on Tuesday.
The School City of East Chicago will implement an eLearning day so teachers, administrators and staff can travel to the Indiana Statehouse rally supporting public education.