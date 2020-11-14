East Porter schools canceling e-learning option for most students in spring semester

The East Porter County School Corp. announced in an email Friday it is forgoing its e-learning option for most students in its six schools for the second semester.

Only students with medical conditions themselves, or family members in the same household, that put them in the at-risk category for COVID-19 infections may apply to stay on e-learning, the email from Superintendent Aaron Case states.

Those families are requested to provide a doctor's note by Dec. 16 stating why their students are unable to attend in-person learning.

The announcement comes as several Region school districts recently announced plans over recent weeks to transition back to virtual learning for various schools and timeframes, including Crown Point Community School Corp.; Gary Community School Corp.; Lake Central School Corp.; Merrillville Community School Corporation; Portage Township Schools; River Forest Community School Corp.; School City of East Chicago; School Town of Munster; and Tri-Creek School Corp.

East Porter's online COVID-19 dashboard, as of Saturday, shows ten active cases collectively at Morgan Twp. elementary and junior/senior high schools; two cases collectively at Washington Twp. elementary and junior/senior high schools; and one case at Kouts Middle/High School.