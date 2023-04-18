EAST CHICAGO — School officials waded Monday night into a controversy over how their cleaning supplies became part of an election eve giveaway by city officials.

School Board President Joel Rodriguez and board member Jesse Gomez used the forum of a heated board meeting to publicly chide board member Vanessa Hernandez-Orange for what they said were apparent violations of school policy.

Gomez said, “It is certainly, at minimum, an ethical issue and at worst a criminal activity.”

Rodriguez warned, "This is a serious matter. There will be consequences.”

Hernandez-Orange defiantly scolded her two fellow board members for publicly attacking “my integrity and character” instead of speaking to her in private over the controversy.

She said she did follow school policy in handing out dozens of packages of Lysol wipes to residents of a senior citizen residential project, the James Hunter Senior Building, 3625 Pulaski St., on April 11.

Photos of Hernandez-Orange and Mayor Antony Copeland handing out the wipes were posed last week on Facebook by ECTV, a public relations department of city hall, giving rise to public complaints against her.

Hernandez-Orange sarcastically suggested her critics would be taking a different tone if they had been invited to the giveaway too.

“Some School Board members would have loved the photo opportunity. Then, this would have been a different story. Actually, there would not be a story.”

She said Superintendent Javier Abrego’s time might be better spent establishing future internal control and procedures regarding distribution of school goods as donations rather than cooperating in Rodriguez’s demand to investigate the wipes controversy.

She also challenged her critics on the board to join her in going to the homes of all the senior citizens who received free wipes and confiscating them if they were serious about their complaints over the giveaway.

Hernandez-Orange finds herself at the center of this controversy because she is Mayor Copeland’s city parks director, has served on the school board for six years and now is one of dozens of candidates running in the May 2 Democratic primary for seats on the city’s common council.

Both Hernandez-Orange and Copeland are in hotly contested races and the targets for political opponents.

Hernandez said Monday she arranged the distribution of Lysol disinfectant wipes only as a non-partisan, charitable event, not as part of her election campaign.

The school district received 244,000 Lysol wipes in early 2021 from the Teachers Treasures, an Indianapolis charity.

Rodriguez said Monday the wipes – in demand since the COVID-19 pandemic for cleaning door handles and other often-touched hard surfaces – were donated for use in the city’s public schools.

Hernandez said the school district itself has donated some of the wipes to churches, Carmelite Home, a children’s shelter, families living within and outside the city as well as senior citizens in the past.

She said so many of the wipes are sitting unused in school storage that she thought it would be a good idea to donate more of them to the community “rather than allow them to dry out.”

Rodriguez challenged Hernandez’s characterization of the wipes as surplus goods, saying they have a shelf life of two years.

Hernandez-Orange said she spoke weeks earlier with Lela Simmons, the school district’s chief financial officer, several weeks ago and received permission to hand out wipes at the city’s annual Easter drive thru a city parks department-sponsored event April 1 at Washington Park.

Hernandez-Orange said the school district has previously donated books, backpacks and other student supplies for free distribution at city parks seasonal events.

She said there was still half a pallet of wipes remaining after the drive thru, so she asked and received permission from Simmons again to dispense the remainder to seniors and to city workers.

Gomez said once the School Board accepted donation of the wipes in 2021, only the superintendent could declare them surplus goods to be disposed of.

Rodriguez said his initial investigation of the issue this week shows no one filled out an official work order to move the wipes out of storage and to Hernandez’s city parks department.

The school board meeting drew a number of members of the public, including City Councilwoman Gilda Orange, mother-in-law to Hernandez-Orange.

Gilda Orange scolded Rodriguez and Gomes for creating an unnecessary public controversy over the wipes. Rodriguez ruled her comments out of order and had to repeatedly order her to sit down and stop talking.