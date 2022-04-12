Edgewood Elementary School receives nearly $50,000 in school supplies

MICHIGAN CITY — Although Edgewood Elementary School’s power went out Tuesday morning, students and staff were in high spirits, as they were set to receive nearly $50,000 in school supplies through Enchanted Backpack.

Enchanted Backpack is a non-profit organization that serves under-resourced elementary and middle schools in Illinois and Northwest Indiana.

“This is life changing for our kids. They’re not going to have to worry about where their supplies are coming from,” Nicole Norris, a student success coach at Edgewood, said.

In total, there were more than 1,500 books included, along with classroom supplies, gym shoes, clothing, hygiene products, winter coats, recess equipment and more.

Norris was one of the major organizers in receiving the donation from Enchanted Backpack. For the delivery, Norris had students come outside with banners expressing their thanks and gratitude, play music and dance.

Alexis Wilson, a fifth-grade student, said one of her favorite parts was seeing firefighters come out. Michigan City Fire Department helped unload two Enchanted Backpack vans.

“This is the best day of the year so far. It was a great time and a great celebration,” Wilson said.

Ruby Kohler, a first-grade student, said it is so helpful for the students who do not have a lot of supplies or are struggling.

“It is great because people will be able to use all of the stuff. It was fun to welcome them,” Kohler said.

Following the delivery, a student and the principal gave a speech expressing how thankful they were.

Elin Kenney, a third-grade student, said she was so excited for the donation. However, she said it was pretty nerve-wracking to give a speech in front of other students.

“On the behalf of the 369 students at Edgewood, I would like to say thank you to Enchanted Backpack for the life-changing gifts we are receiving today,” Kenney said.

Kenney handed the microphone off to Principal Kristin Smith, who emphasized how needed this equipment is. Smith said many teachers at Edgewood have to use their own money to provide supplies for students and classrooms.

“This donation will offset the amount of money our teachers spend out of pocket to support our Eagles,” Smith said.

Requests for aid from Enchanted Backpack are reviewed on a rolling basis based on time, availability and need. A qualifying elementary or middle school must have at least 50% of its students eligible for free or reduced-price lunches.

This is not the first time Enchanted Backpack has visited the Region. They have been to schools in Merrillville, Hammond and East Chicago.

Enchanted Backpack visited Scott Middle School in 2020, which is in the School City of Hammond. Scott was the first Indiana school to receive supplies.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.