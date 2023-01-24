Education notebook

Cedarville University

Three area students have been named to the Dean's List at Cedarville University.

They are Isabella Erazo of Chesterton, Elisabeth Novak of LaPorte and Kaylee Reeder of Valparaiso.

Southern New Hampshire University.

Numerous Region students have been named to the President's List for the fall semester at Southern New Hampshire University.

They include Roman Lorek of Cedar Lake, Roxane Lewis of Porter, Hanif Hasan of Crown Point, Sherry McAdoo of Crown Point, Tristan Ramos of Crown Point, Salvador Del Real of Crown Point, Tyesha Smith of Hammond, Haley Frisby of Munster, Ryan Dambek of Highland, Roberta Chalmers of Highland, Mackenzie Connell of Hammond, Shelly McAdoo of Hammond, Eduardo Orozco of Hobart, Karen VanDrunen of Lowel, JeaneLee Branscum of Michigan City, Teresa Schaefer of Portage, Mary Deering of Schererville, Melody Deering of Schererville, Rashawntae Hopkins of Gary, Shanice McMichael of Calumet City, and Derek Spaulding of Lansing.

Additionally, Region students have been named to the Dean's List.

They are Angelica Oropeza of Cedar Lake, Demetrius Barnes of Crown Point, and Hope Barbian of Valparaiso.

Manchester University

Region students made a strong showing in the fall Undergraduate Dean's List at Manchester University.

They are Jillian Adamczyk of Hebron, majoring in Excercise Science & Fitness; Serina Bachman of Lowell, majoring in Elementary Education; Juliana Barlog of DeMotte, majoring in Accounting; Edgar Cavanaugh of Valparaiso, majoring in Excercise Science and Fitness; Corgan of Hobart,, majoring in Psychology Psychology; Madison Cunningham of Lowell, majoring in English/Language Arts Education; Reese Czarniecki of Chesterton,majoring in Sport Management; Trent Delliquadri of Chesterton, majoring in Business Management; Audrianna Diaz of LaPorte, majoring in History; Luke Fassoth of Portage, majoring in Excercise Science and Fitness; Isabella Flores of Valparaiso, majoring in Sport Management; Kaitlyn Freel of LaPorte, majoring in Early Childhood and Elementary Education; Dakota Goetz of Lowell, majoring in Exercise Science and Fitness; Peyton Horn of Crown Point,majoring in Exercise Science and Fitness; Natalie Kotlin of Lowell, majoring in Chemistry;Omar Lemus of Portage, majoring in Biology-Chemistry; Shadi Lemus of Portage, majoring in Pre-Pharmacy; Rayann Nowacki of Lake Station, majoring in Exercise Science and Fitness; Alexis Quick of Valparaiso,majoring in Marketing and Business Management; Elan Reid of Valparaiso, majoring in Nursing; Sieon Roberts of Hobart, majoring in Instrumental Music Education; Chloee Ross of Valparaiso, majoring in Biology-Chemistry; Rylee Stephany of LaPorte, majoring in Psychology; Jimena Torres of LaPorte, majoring in Psychology; and Diana Wilson of Portage, majoring in Environmental Studies.

Additionally, Sieon Roberts of Hobart has been awarded the Genita Speicher, Bernice Noble, Lena and Frank Smith Scholarship at Manchester University.

A graduate of Indiana Connections Academy, Roberts is majoring in Instrumental Music Education at the campus in North Manchester, Indiana.

Dakota Goetz of Lowell has been awarded the Clarence and Eileen Byerly Neher Scholarship at Manchester University.

The Lowell High School graduate is majoring in Exercise Science and Fitness at the North Manchester campus.

Nicolas Melvin of Valparaiso has been awarded the Don L. Wilhelm Scholarship at Manchester University.

The Wheeler High School graduate is majoring in Marketing.

Kristopher Nguyen of Valparaiso is one of just 35 students accepted to Manchester University for enrollment in the pharmacy distance pathway program.

Baldwin Wallace University

Reed Watkins of Munster, a graduate of Munster High School, has graduated from Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio, with a Bachelor of Arts: Business Administration and Management and Innovation.