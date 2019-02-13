Portage students to travel this summer
Three Portage High School students will be traveling to Mexico and France this summer to participate in a summer of study abroad through the world-renowned Indiana University Honors Program in Foreign Language, or IUHPFL. Tyler Polarek will be studying in Saumur, France; Niara Booker and Justine Hewitt will be studying in Merida, Mexico. There, students live with a host family and attend classes by IU professors and graduate students; classes include literature, grammar, culture, art, and music, among others.
Valpo faculty members awarded 2019-2020 Wheat Ridge Ministries–O.P. Kretzmann fund research grants
Sara Gundersen, Ph.D., Theresa Kessler, Ph.D., RN, ACNS-BC, CNE, and Julie Peller, Ph.D., are recipients of the 2019–2020 Wheat Ridge Ministries–O.P. Kretzmann Fund grants for Research in the Healing Arts and Sciences. The grants, $10,000 each, provide the opportunity for Gundersen, Kessler and Peller to continue their research and significantly contribute to society. Gundersen, associate professor of economics, will explore and evaluate the relationship between membership in Ghana’s Pentecostal churches and attitudes toward domestic violence. Kessler, professor of nursing and Kreft Endowed Chair for the Advancement of Nursing Science, will continue her research on freshmen in college who struggle with depression. Peller, professor of chemistry, will be working to effectively address the environmental injustice experienced by residents living in the highly industrialized areas of north Lake County who are overly burdened by pollution.
Hanover hosts a community conversation
CEDAR LAKE — The next Hanover Community School Corporation 'Community Conversation' forum will be held at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 20 in the Performing Arts Center Auditorium at Hanover Central High School, 10120 W. 133rd Ave. The forum will focus on meeting the needs of our growing community and enrollment and will include a presentation on school building and financing plans. Enter through the Performing Arts Center doors at the rear of the building.
Portage Township Education Foundation fundraises with the Harlem Wizards
Portage Township Education Foundation hosted its third annual basketball fundraiser game against the Harlem Wizards to raise money for the foundation on Feb. 7. PTEF is a volunteer-based foundation that raises money to help Portage teachers for innovative learning projects. The foundation continues to host the fundraising basketball game against the Harlem Wizards after previous successful years. Chad Bogue, vice president of PTEF, volunteered himself for the event. “It’s a great opportunity to bring the community together for a great cause and have fun while doing so,” said Bogue. The event is entirely run by volunteers, which range from PTEF board members, ROTC, firefighters, police officers, students, Portage teachers and staff. The community comes together to work towards the cause of raising money for student success.
Science Olympiad team competes
PORTER — Discovery Charter School's Science Olympiad Team competed at Purdue University-West Lafayette. The team placed in 12 events, which included 5 first place, 3 second place and 4 third place finishes. Discovery placed 3rd overall and earned a spot to the state finals. Team members include Andrew Cronin, Rachel Gallup, Imperious Alijah Allison, Dane Hansen, Mayson Jimenez, Zoe Crofto, William Skish, Gaven Bryant, Hana Byrt, Ethan Markwart, Gannnon Michna, Nicky Kokot, Oliver Beale, Meryck Gonzalez and Hudson Wilson.