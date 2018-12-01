La Lumiere School student chosen for next level in Coca-Cola scholarship program
La Lumiere senior Haley Harkness, of Chesterton, has been named a semifinalist for the 2019 class of the Coca-Cola Scholars Program, moving to the next round of the selection process to become a Coca-Cola Scholar and receive a $20,000 college scholarship. At La Lumiere, Harkness has earned multiple medals throughout her participation on La Lumiere’s Science Olympiad team and served as an intern at the University of Notre Dame’s QuarkNet lab during the summer of 2018. Additionally, she was the recipient of La Lumiere’s Excellence in 21st Century Math and Science Award and the Traute and Miller Bransfield Award, given to the junior who best portrays the La Lumiere ideal for the 2017-2018 school year. She is serving her second term as the Admissions Prefect.
Winter Card contest
Duneland School Corp. announced the 24 winners of its second annual Winter Card Contest for students in grades kindergarten-12. Students whose designs were selected as winners by Duneland School Board members are:
Bailly Elementary: Derek Ames, Izzy Orlando, Lizzy McGrogan, Mia Tsugawa, Kylee Fieffer and Dominic Orlando
Brummitt Elementary: Colton Beckwith
Jackson Elementary: Claire Sutter and Juan Nieves
Liberty Elementary: Addyson Thompson, Kaelyn Moore and Brody Smith
Yost Elementary: Brenna Dunlap
Liberty Intermediate: Bella Kelly, Cassie Lange, Olivia Lange and Ellie McClelland
Westchester Intermediate: Kennedy Williamson and Na'Zyia Howard
Chesterton Middle School: Olivia Callaway, Lindsay Goad, Summer Machnik, Rylee Schultz and Anna Wheele
These winners will be honored at the Duneland School Board meeting at 6 p.m. Dec. 3. All holiday card entries will be on display at the Duneland Administration Center throughout the holiday season. View the designs at www.duneland.k12.in.us.
31 College & Community Partners Represented at West Side Leadership Academy’s College Forum 2018
GARY — GAPS hosted the College Forum 2018 at West Side Leadership Academy last month. Thirty-one college and community resource organizations were represented during the forum. The forum was a part of the College and Career Readiness initiative by the GAPS organization in partnership with WSLA. WSLA students participated in a morning program comprised of presentations by the Commission for Higher Education, WSLA alumni and college admission representatives. The morning program included students in grades 9-12.
“Observing the student’s questions and comments, as they visited the various college and community resource tables, was priceless. The forum provided an opportunity for GAPS to bring key resources to students as they begin their college and career journeys,” Alumni & Community Resource Coordinator Zanetta Miller said. “The students had an opportunity to meet a variety of colleges during the networking session. Students had the chance to engage with local Indiana colleges as well as colleges from Iowa, Illinois, Louisiana and Washington, D.C. ”
The forum included a special presentation from Fred Jackson of the Commission for Higher Education. WSLA alumni hosted a panel in which students heard the personal stories of alumni enrolled in college and also working in a variety of career fields. Last, students met with various college representatives.
Jabari Moore receives recognition
East Chicago Central High School freshman Jabari Benjamin Moore received the Challenged Champions & Heros Award Recognition and medallion from President Robin Mosier Lococo and Vice President Penny Heflebower of the organization from Apple Valley, California. The award was presented by motivational speaker and freelance writer/author referred to as Tony “Coach” Branch.
Branch observed Moore’s spirit and enthusiasm at a recent pep rally hosted at Central High School and immediately nominated him for the national award. Moore was diagnosed with Down syndrome, but that has never stopped him from being a free-spirited, energetic, positive and outgoing teenager. As associate Cedric Ridle presented Moore's medallion, Branch gave Moore additional gifts: tickets to a Chicago Bulls basketball game, White Sox game, and a monetary donation towards Moore’s college of choice.